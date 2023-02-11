Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, while most of America was obsessing over a spy balloon, I was hunched over a piece of graph paper, pencil in hand, trying to come up with a unified theory of happiness. You may recall that two weeks ago in this space I mused on the nature of happiness. I wondered whether someone born into privilege — like, say, King Charles — could ever really know true happiness. Curious about the things that make others happy, I invited readers to weigh in.

Charles didn’t email me, but hundreds of other people did. I pored over their submissions, analyzing them, cataloguing them, looking for themes. The result? Call it the Triangle of Happiness — or maybe the Polyhedron of Happiness. I came up with about a half-dozen categories in my happy taxonomy.

I’ll share these in what I’m calling Happiness Week. We’ll begin with The Happiness of Simple Things.

Barry D. Trebach of Chevy Chase, Md., certainly wasted no words with his submission. What reliably makes Barry happy? “Chocolate pudding.”

Grant Rampy of Warrenton is made happy by everything related to his morning coffee. It’s a complete sensory experience, from the sound of filling his small pot to the smell of spooning Gevalia ground hazelnut coffee into the filter hopper to the “the first luscious sip as I sit in silence checking my phone. Ahhhhhhhhh.”

Nothing makes Dawn Broderick of Lowell, Mich., happier than “a BLT sandwich made with heirloom tomatoes and thick sliced bacon, on my wife’s homemade bread. It’s perfection!”

Hot buttered whole-wheat toast folded in half with the buttered sides pressed together is what does it for Elizabeth Neeld of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Anne Eggers has a wooden plank swing hanging from a large oak tree in her Olney backyard.

“Whenever I am in search of a happy moment I only need to walk out there, sit down, and push/pull as high as I can through the air,” Anne wrote. “No time limit — just what I need and love to keep my soul a happy one.

“My friends say, ‘Your grandsons’ swing is so cool.’ And I tell them ‘This is my swing, I share it with them!’”

A hot bath always makes Cathy Henry of Annandale happy.

“Sinking into the tub soothes my mind and my muscles,” she wrote. “When the kids were little, it was one quiet moment to myself. Years later, it’s still a wonderful way to start or end the day.”

Paulette Willman of Gaithersburg said that during the winter months, she finds happiness by “lying across the end of my bed, basking for maybe 20 minutes, in the sunshine steaming through the window after it has risen high enough on the horizon, but before it is blocked by the trees and the overhang of the roof.”

Sheila Paskman of Lititz, Pa., has a sun room that makes her happy. She sits there whenever she can. Sheila said that just looking at the room when she’s doing something else makes her happy.

Liz Maher of St. Louis describes herself as “a 65-year-old divorced lady, retired teacher, pretty damn liberal." Her happiness? “Me on my sofa. Feet up. Cat asleep in lap. Tea at ready. Watching a great British crime series or any good drama movie. Ahhh!”

Martha Wiley of Vancouver, Wash., finds happiness in planning for happiness. She’s currently preparing for a four-month train journey around the United States, researching which cities to visit, what to see, how long to stay …

“The journey will be great,” Martha wrote, “but the research and thought that goes into it beforehand is the best part.”

Gladys Pilz of Bend, Ore., said her husband thinks she’s held on to too much ephemera from her growing up years.

“But for me, happiness resides in the memories that these items invoke,” Gladys wrote. “At 75, there are many long-term memories that do not go away, even as my aging brain begins to have some difficulty with short-term memory. I relish the moments triggered by a picture or an object that takes me back to a place or an event or a family member/friend for a time. Pure happiness that costs nothing.”

Here’s one I didn’t see coming, from Roger Webb of Ashburn, who wrote: “Going to my dentist makes me happy. On going to my dentist on my 85th birthday last year, I told the dental team that I couldn’t think of any place I’d rather be. After my appointment they threw a surprise birthday party for me with large ‘85’ balloons, presents, a card, hugs, etc. I continue to look forward to visiting my dental family.”

Stephan Potemkin of Columbia, Md., is 82. Every day for years he made and ate a salad. Then he got tired of making them.

“So, I’m going without salad for a long time,” Stephan wrote. “Recently I discovered at the supermarket packaged salads with all the right vegetables — and the dressing and additions with them are delicious. No work involved. I’m back to where I was. I’m ecstatic. I’m going to live forever.”

Happily, I hope.

Tomorrow: More happiness.

