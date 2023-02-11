Men arrested after cutting fence at Va. power facility, authorities say

Listen Gift Article Share

Two men were taken into custody early Saturday shortly after they cut through a fence at a Dominion Power property in Loudoun County that includes a substation, authorities said. Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies caught the men about 12:40 a.m. in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road in Aldie after a brief search, said Michele Bowman, a spokesman for the office.

Bowman said preliminary indications show the men were allegedly trying to take items from the site, but were not able to make off with anything.

“One of the people that Dominion leases property to on the site has construction-type materials, which it sounds like what they were going for,” Bowman said. “At this time, there is no indication of any terrorist activity.”

The incident comes the same week federal authorities announced charges against a neo-Nazi leader and a woman for plotting to attack the power grid outside Baltimore and amid a spate of attacks on power substations across the country that mostly remain unsolved.

Bowman said Dominion Power alerted authorities to the break-in and deputies quickly responded. Bowman said Virginia State Police and a Fairfax County police helicopter assisted in the search for the men.

Bowman said the Sheriff’s Office plans to release more details about the incident Saturday, including the charges the men are facing and their identities. No additional details were immediately available.

A spokesman for Dominion Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

