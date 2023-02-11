Slaying discovered after car crash in Prince George’s

ListenGift ArticleShareA teenager was found fatally shot early Saturday after a car crash in Prince George’s County, the county police said.The male was found about 12:40 a.m. at Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in the Landover Hills area, the police said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightOfficers went there after a car crash was reported and found the victim in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.He died at the scene, according to the police.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...