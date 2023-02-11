The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Slaying discovered after car crash in Prince George’s

Teenage gunshot victim found early Saturday, police say

February 11, 2023 at 4:07 a.m. EST

A teenager was found fatally shot early Saturday after a car crash in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The male was found about 12:40 a.m. at Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in the Landover Hills area, the police said.

Officers went there after a car crash was reported and found the victim in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He died at the scene, according to the police.

