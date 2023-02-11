In culture-war first for Va., bills aimed at transgender youth pass House

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The last time the General Assembly considered a bill aimed at restricting transgender youth in schools, Danica A. Roem was a Prince William County resident who drove to the State Capitol to lobby against it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Later that year, 2017, Roem defeated the delegate who had introduced the bill — which never passed — and became the first openly transgender woman elected to a state legislature. Since then, Roem has become known as an expert on traffic and road safety issues, and the General Assembly avoided the transgender controversies that have roiled other states.

Until this week.

Two bills made it to the floor of the House of Delegates: House Bill 1387 would require students in public schools to compete in sports under the gender they were assigned at birth and HB2432 would force school administrators to notify parents if a child asked to be called by a different name or pronoun.

Both passed the Republican-controlled House on party-line votes. Though Democrats who control the Senate quickly promised to kill both bills, it marks the first time measures targeting transgender youth have made it to the floor of either chamber, according to Equality Virginia, an LGBTQ rights group.

What’s changed? Republicans won the governor’s mansion and the House majority in 2021, Roem said, and highlighted culture-war issues such as transgender athletes competing in school sports. Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issued “model policies” requiring school divisions to restrict transgender athletes and making it harder for students to change their name or pronoun.

Though legal experts have questioned whether Youngkin’s policies are enforceable under federal law, Republicans followed his lead this year in the legislature after years of tiptoeing around the subject.

In 2017, when then-Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William) introduced a bill requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their birth sex and requiring principals to notify parents if a child questioned their gender, Republicans held majorities in both the House and Senate, but killed that bill in committee — knowing it would be vetoed by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat.

Del. Dave A. LaRock (R-Loudoun), who introduced this year’s school notification bill, said he was motivated to “find a remedy to what I think is a problem” of children questioning their gender at a younger and younger age.

“I think there’s a certain amount of social pressure … to even entertain the possibility of being transgender,” LaRock said in an interview. “When that is affirmed prematurely by [school] counselors and they’re sometimes encouraged to not only pursue that, but to hide it from their parents, the danger is that they’ll make a life-changing decision” about gender reassignment at an age he considers too young.

When LaRock’s bill came up for a vote on Tuesday, Del. Dawn M. Adams (D-Richmond) made an emotional floor speech about growing up during the 1980s without knowing where to turn for support when she realized she was gay. In raw remarks that hushed the noisy chamber, Adams spoke of attempting suicide and feeling that she was betraying her parents.

The same problem confronts children today who believe they are misgendered, she said. LaRock’s bill would forcibly “out” a child who tried to confide in a school counselor, she said, taking away what might have been their only safe space.

“I know that a lot of this stuff comes from caring about kids. I get it, in a weird way,” Adams said. “But this is such bad policy.”

Roem grew angry talking about the bill on the House floor. “We are dealing with dire consequences on a bill as reckless as this — forcibly outing kids regardless of the safety of their home,” she said, pointing out that transgender children have far higher rates of homelessness and suicide than others.

Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach), the chairman of the education committee that oversaw the legislation, offered to fix the bill when it went before the Senate so that it preserved a “safe space” for a counselor to meet privately with a child.

But Roem and other opponents said later that such a change would do nothing to salvage the bill in their eyes.

On the transgender athletes bill, Roem highlighted a provision that prohibits public colleges or universities from competing against private institutions that do not adopt the same requirements.

In that case, Roem pointed out, teams from George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University would not be allowed to play against Atlantic 10 conference rivals at the University of Richmond, which is private and adheres to NCAA guidelines that treat individual athletes on a case-by-case basis.

Davis acknowledged that that was true, but said, “I believe that’s to protect the students.”

Roem pointed out that the bill also would require children to have their gender affirmed by a doctor every year before participating in sports. Davis countered that student athletes already must get an annual sports physical.

On Wednesday morning, a group of Democratic senators held a news conference with Roem and Adams to denounce the bills and pledge that they would not pass.

“Transgender children are not a problem. They are simply children,” said Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Chesterfield). “Transgenderism is not a growing concern. It’s just that our society has become a little bit more aware and … hopefully a little bit more accepting.”

LaRock attended the news conference. He said later that he had hoped “we could find some common ground …[But] I didn’t sense that willingness from the comments in the press conference.”

Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

