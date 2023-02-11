Saturday, warmer than average, was anniversary of a huge storm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was warmer than average here again on Saturday, and no trace of snow fell, in contrast to the day exactly 40 years ago when a historic winter storm buried the area, bringing life to a standstill. Records list the total snowfall in Washington on Feb. 11, 1983, as 16.4 inches, enough to excuse almost any amount of awed meteorological nostalgia. It might even prompt us to employ the celebrated words of French poet Francois Villon, “where are the snows of yesteryear.”

Snows, of course, of any depth or era, have scarcely been seen in Washington this year. In addition to the lack of the feared and fabled white stuff, our memories of this winter may be of warmth.

Saturday did not provide another of the obviously springlike days we have seen this winter. But all the same, as we have come to expect, it was warmer than average.

With its high temperature of 52 degrees, Saturday gave us peak warmth that exceeded the Feb. 11 average by five degrees. The morning low of 40 was nine above average.

Saturday may not have been a day of the sort to evoke any more amazed gratitude at the seemingly daily refusal of winter in Washington to deploy all the atmospheric harshness of which it is capable.

Although Saturday might not have borne any striking resemblance to springtime, it did seem possible to be satisfied by our meteorological lot.

This seemed particularly so under the increasingly strong February sun. As it climbs the winter sky and increases its thermal power, the sun has gained the ability to frequently banish such chill as lingers in the winter shadows.

Saturday may not have been obviously springlike, but it had its pleasures. Saturday may have enabled appreciation of what it did give and what we avoided. Perhaps amid the benevolence of the day, some of us also felt what Villon and the French might have called a frisson, as we recalled the snows of 40 years ago.

