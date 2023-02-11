Youngkin administration hands health commissioner duties to Lindsay

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Virginia’s ousted health commissioner left his post on Friday, the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin shifted acting responsibilities to a political appointee at the state health department whose background is in business and medical administration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move, conveyed to the department’s leadership team in an email Friday evening, established continuity for the public health agency’s more than 5,000 employees and contractors but raised questions about a legal requirement that the role be filled by a licensed physician.

“The governor or I may make additional delegations in the future,” John Littel, Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources, said in the note announcing the expanded duties of R. Christopher Lindsay, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

Youngkin appointed Lindsay, whose official biography lists a master of business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and undergraduate degrees from VCU and Hampden-Sydney College, to the newly created position of chief operating officer in November.

The email to staff stopped short of naming Lindsay acting commissioner, saying only that Littel had entrusted him with the day-to-day responsibilities of the job.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the administration is compiling a list of potential replacements for the health commissioner and agency staff will learn more about Lindsay’s role on Monday. She declined to make Lindsay or Littel available for interviews.

“In his brief time with the Department, COO Lindsay has demonstrated his ability to manage a complex organization like VDH and has developed relationships in both the central and district offices,” Porter said in a statement Saturday.

The administration could choose a commissioner among leaders of the 35 local health districts; there are only two medical doctors in department leadership at the moment.

In addition to overseeing an agency with a $1.4 billion budget, the commissioner typically signs standing orders. As of Friday, however, new orders for the dispensing and administering of coronavirus vaccines, coronavirus test kits, epinephrine in school settings and Naloxone were signed by Laurie Forlano, the acting state epidemiologist.

Youngkin (R) has said he is seeking a commissioner who shares his philosophy after the departure of Colin Greene, a U.S. Army veteran whose confirmation was rejected by the Virginia Senate on Feb. 7 after about a year on the job.

The state Senate voted 22-17, largely along party lines, with Greene’s detractors raising staff morale problems and questioning public statements he had made that cast doubt on the role of structural racism in health disparities, including Black maternal and infant mortality. Employees have said the stance undermined their ability to serve marginalized communities.

Littel in his email to department leadership at 7 p.m. Friday thanked Greene “for leading with integrity and purpose.”

Lindsay did not return an email Saturday seeking an interview. He most recently worked as an ethics and compliance officer for HCA Virginia Health System and administrator for operational departments of the Retreat Doctors’ Hospital campus before joining the administration, according to his agency biography. He has volunteered as an EMS provider in Henrico County since 2009 with the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, the site states.

