Man shot and wounded by D.C. police officer on Friday is identified

D.C. police on Sunday identified a man shot and wounded by an officer in Southeast Washington on Friday as 38-year-old Steven Shaw and confirmed that he was not connected to an assault the officer had been called to the area to investigate.

The police officer, who has yet to be named publicly, and other officers were called to the 1300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of an assault in progress, D.C. police said.

The officers located a female victim who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation revealed a person had allegedly struck the victim with a metal box and threatened her during an argument. The attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

During a search of the area, a police officer saw Shaw, of Northeast Washington, enter the passenger side of a vehicle and thought the man might be the perpetrator of the assault, D.C. police said. The officer gave Shaw numerous commands to exit the vehicle and stop reaching, but Shaw did not comply and reached into his waistband, D.C. police said.

At that point, the officer fired a single shot, striking Shaw, D.C. police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. D.C. police have not said where on his body Shaw was shot.

D.C. police said officers found what is believed to be cocaine on Shaw while he was receiving treatment at the hospital. Shaw was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Police have charged 59-year-old Wallace Lewis, of Southeast, with assault with significant bodily injury and threats to do bodily harm in connection with the assault on the woman.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

