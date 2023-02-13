Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I get where Leo Tolstoy was coming from when he wrote that all happy families are alike while every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. He was suggesting that it's a lot more interesting to read about an unhappy family than a happy one.

Maybe, but I know which kind I'd rather live in.

Which brings us to Day 2 of Happiness Week. A few weeks ago I asked readers what makes them happy. I’ve been parsing the results. Yesterday was the Happiness of Simple Things. Today is the Happiness of Family.

For example, for Barbara Jacobs of Annapolis, happiness is “having a grandchild see you from a distance and run to jump in your arms.”

For Chip Jones of Henrico, Va., it’s “acting like a total idiot for my toddler grandson during our daily FaceTime call with him from England. Seeing his sparkling blue eyes and smile over my latest silliness is the highlight of my day!”

Glenn Hendricks of Salida, Colo., is in the same category. For Glenn, happiness is “wrestling with my now 6-year-old grandson. We’ve been doing it since he was 2.”

Children are little happiness engines. They don’t even have to be your own children. The District’s Lisa Roney said she’s overcome with happiness “every time I see young children joyously skipping and flailing their arms with wild abandon as they run alongside or in front of their parent or caregiver. … What freedom and joy these young children have!”

Siblings can bring joy, too, even siblings you didn’t know you had. Karen Golden of Frederick cherishes her FaceTime calls with her brother and sister-in-law.

“This couple is particularly special because the relationship is the result of a DNA match discovered in 2017,” Karen wrote. “They live a plane ride away and, at age 82, I’m no longer able to travel. I was lucky enough to be able to visit them twice before becoming home bound. My other two siblings are deceased so this is a welcome addition to my family.”

That weekly phone call makes Karen happy.

While we’re on the subject of happy families, Arlington’s Barbara McBride raises a sobering point. The catalyst for my original column was whether someone born and raised in luxury — such as King Charles — could ever know true happiness.

Barbara said I had neglected one very important fact: You’re only as happy as your unhappiest child.

Wrote Barbara: “Consider what that means for Charles.”

Yikes.

Families are indeed complicated, even the happiest ones. But there’s something similar that can provide uncomplicated happiness. I’ll let Alexandria’s Rick Friedman explain.

“Every morning when I get up, I pick up my paper from the front door. As I walk to the kitchen, I call out ‘Where’s Maisie?’” wrote Rick. “Maisie, my 1½-year-old golden retriever, comes bounding around the corner, enthusiastically banging her tail against the wall, delighted to take the paper from my hand, and even more delighted to greet me every morning.

“Next to one’s family, dogs are the best friends one can possibly have!”

I think C.H. Breedlove of Mount Desert, Maine, would agree. Wrote C.H.: “Gently stroking my elderly dachshund makes me feel happy. Bringing him food makes him happy.”

Deb McLarty of Georgetown, Tex., wrote that her happiness activity is so simple that she hesitated to even send it. I’m glad she did. Wrote Deb: “I begin every day by walking my two dogs and singing and talking to them as we walk. Occasionally I even dance a few steps. I do amuse a few neighbors, of course, but perhaps it makes them happy to see me acting so silly!”

The “simple, inexpensive thing” that makes Karenmary Penn of Oakville, Ontario, happy is her dog, Sadie, sleeping on the couch beside her. Karenmary enjoys “her soft fur and spotted belly, and the little readjustments she makes to move closer to me.”

I suspect that cats are a little more … complicated. But they can provide happiness, too. Chris Wallace of Hilton, N.Y., said happiness has sometimes eluded him.

But, Chris wrote, “Today I have a young boy cat, less than a year old. He makes me happy. I feed him, clean up after him and sometimes scold him. But he can crawl into my lap at any time and ask for a hug. He has a soft reliable purr and the most gentle of paws. He makes me happy.”

I’ll let Mary Aarons of Creston, Calif., have the final word: “I find my happy place by sitting in my chicken yard with ‘the girls’ as they pick a little and talk a little all around me. My presence calms them and they calm me. It is such joy!”

Tomorrow: The Happiness Train keeps chugging along.

