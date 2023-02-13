Rift over planning reform process frustrates Montgomery County leaders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County's elected leaders agree that something must be done to revamp a sluggish development review process and restore public trust after scandal and infighting last year imploded the county's powerful planning board. They also agree that politics shouldn't block the path to accomplishing these goals. But a state lawmaker's effort to create a nonbinding work group focused on county planning has exposed simmering tensions among Montgomery's power centers, leading the county council to request more representation after being left out of the negotiations to create the group.

The final version of the group announced last week shocked council members, who received no advance notice of the specific plans despite holding oversight powers over the planning board.

“It was certainly a surprise to me,” council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said. “I think it could create more problems than it tries to solve if we’re not at the table when those conversations are happening.”

Adjusting the membership of the group is a nonstarter for state Del. Lesley J. Lopez (D-Montgomery), who spearheaded the effort to mediate between the county executive and the planning board chair to create a group that would be as apolitical, neutral and “wonky” as possible. Lopez told The Washington Post that renegotiating with the executive and planning board chair might cause plans to fall apart.

“I don’t want to reopen that conversation,” she said. “If the issue is forced and we have to, I can’t see this work group coming up with the product that we need if it becomes politicized.”

But on Sunday, after multiple discussions with council members, Lopez said she is open to involving the council in an advisory capacity and sharing regular updates on the work group’s progress.

Developers and business owners have long complained to public officials in Montgomery that the county’s development review process takes longer and requires more hoop-jumping than any other jurisdiction in the region. Projects must be approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board, which has authority over project plans, sketch plans, preliminary plans, site plans, record plats and forest conservation plans. Most projects must also meet permitting and transportation requirements regulated by agencies under the county executive. Lopez’s work group would bring together the bureaucrats in those agencies to refine their processes and ensure that the county’s review process isn’t unnecessarily hindering economic development. By mid-October, the work group is to present its recommendations to county and state lawmakers.

The dispute over the work group’s composition has revived strain between the council and County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who must work together to achieve common goals on issues like affordable housing and drawing new business to the county. Elrich had pledged to refocus his efforts on relationship building after narrowly achieving a second term, and he voiced excitement about a clean slate — a message universally echoed by the council — following last year’s election.

The parties all found common ground in seeking to restore trust after the resignation of the entire county planning board last year at the council’s behest. The board had been mired in controversy following allegations that the board chair had shared alcoholic drinks with other employees at the Planning Department. The fallout also prompted accusations of a hostile work environment and the abrupt firing of the Planning Department’s director, Gwen Wright, who was set to retire at the end of last year.

But the partnership between the council and Elrich frayed in December when the executive backed a draft bill penned by state Sen. Benjamin F. Kramer (D-Montgomery) that would have stripped power from the planning board and county council, while giving more authority over development to the county executive’s office. Many members of the county council voiced grave concerns about that proposal, and during a heated public hearing, council Vice President Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) called it a “power grab.”

Kramer’s bills were heavily amended or voted down in committee, where Lopez offered the work group as a more palatable approach.

On Thursday, Elrich championed his desire to speed up the development process in Montgomery, which he described as “one of the worst in the region.”

“We’re asking for things that will actually reduce costs and time, which I thought was a goal that was shared by the county council and I hope is still a goal that is shared by the county council,” he said.

He added that “despite silly things that some people say,” he has no intention for the county executive’s office to take over the planning board. He said he is now interested in cutting through red tape, tearing down some regulatory barriers unique to Montgomery, and making it easier for new development projects to get approved.

“We ought to focus on Montgomery County’s economic competitiveness and not try to politicize everything that comes across the plate,” he added.

Jake Weissmann, a staff member in Elrich’s office, said the work group is meant to be politically impartial, which is why the body does not currently include any elected officials. He added that there may be many nonlegislative changes that can be made by the agency representatives who will be at the table to jettison duplicative processes and make sure everyone involved in the planning process is on the same page from the start.

“Removing elected officials is a way to get the people who do the day-to-day work in the room,” he said.

There are, however, seats for one staff representative each selected by Elrich, Kramer and council President Evan Glass (D-At Large). Elrich will also work with acting planning board chair Jeff Zyontz to select six additional members of the work group to represent developers and community voices. The other members will come from county and state departments involved in the planning process and representatives from local utility companies. The council members would have no say in any work group members other than the staff representatives, though Weissmann pointed out that Zyontz was appointed by the council.

Lopez said council members also raised concerns about turnover on the planning board because acting members will be replaced with permanent appointees in the coming months. She said she is considering ways to take that transition of leadership into account when assembling the work group.

Albornoz, like many of his colleagues on the council, said he supports the intent of the work group and agrees that the development review process needs to be modernized. But he said the council, which appoints members of the planning board and is given broad authority over land-use in its charter, deserves a voice in making those changes.

“This has been a pretty public issue with the council and the executive not being on the same page, and the council plays a very important role,” he said. “We are an equal party to this conversation.”

Friedson, who chairs the council’s planning, housing and parks committee, said the new approach is an improvement from Kramer’s original bills.

“Ultimately, I think it is a positive outcome that the ultimate goals of the bill — which was the executive seizing control over park and planning and more or less dismantling the agency as we know it — that is not moving forward,” he said, adding that there is “common ground” between county officials who want to make it easier for businesses and developers to come to Montgomery.

The council plans to outline its request for a closer relationship with the work group moving forward in a letter, Lopez said. She added on Sunday that she believes giving regular updates and seeking guidance from council members on which topics the work group will focus on will ease the frustration spurred by the unexpected announcement last week.

“The timing of [the announcement] was a little bit clumsy, and that led to frustration,” Lopez said. “It’s a sensitive topic so people have knee-jerk reactions.”

Whether Lopez’s offer to increase communication will bolster council members’ confidence in the work group remains to be seen.

“I’m waiting to have a conversation with the parties that drafted the legislation before I make a definitive judgment on its merits,” Glass said.

Glass added that he believes a conversation about reforming the planning process is needed because of last year’s scandal involving the planning board.

“It is the right thing to do if we want to have an open and transparent government,” he said.

