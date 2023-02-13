Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I understand the Valentine’s Day haters. In college, I went to a “dark hearts” party, a kegger for bitterly single folks on the dreaded day, sound-tracked by hardcore punk rock and hosted by a guy with a broken heart tattoo on his ankle. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight (I just celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary with that guy.)

If that party were today, I would’ve pregamed with this twisted way to get back at an ex — at the zoo.

“With your donation, you will receive a personalized video of the animal of your choosing, eating an insect named after your ex,” according to the “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser for the Salisbury Zoo in Maryland.

As we broaden our understanding of relationships, is it also okay to make room on this sickeningly sweet day for the fallout of them? Can we encourage revenge for love spurned or unrequited? Celebrate closure of love lost? Aim for catharsis after love has gone?

At the San Antonio Zoo, if you upgrade your “Cry Me a Cockroach” donation to $150, they’ll do a voice-over and send the crunching, chomping feeding video straight to your ex. Brutal, Texas. (Then again, this burning hate raises around $50,000 for the zoo each year.)

“You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goose bumps,” said the Bronx Zoo. “Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever.”

Madagascar Hissing Roaches have been romanticized for more than a decade in the Bronx. But remember — New York’s rated PG now. They don’t do a live video of the munching anymore. Your donation gets a tasteful certificate announcing the naming of a roach, and can be sent to the recipient.

If you want something more on the nose, you can go to Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania to get truly primal, where the “Bug Off” fundraiser will name crickets after an ex for $5, sure.

When “Bug Off is just not enough … you can bid to name a carcass in honor of your ex, and we’ll feed it to our Mexican Grey Wolves,” they promise.

The winning bidder and three guests get to watch a live wolf feeding in a “private observation session.”

And that made me cringe a little. Sure, we all love to sing along to a good Beyoncé revenge song. Zoos have been doing this for years — the Bronx claims their 2011 fundraiser was the original. Smaller, cash-strapped zoos have been quick to copy the idea.

Most of the roaches, crickets and rats are named after men. Is it women who need such a graphic way to rebuke the sentimentality of Valentine’s Day? Would it be seen as abusive if it was the other way around and it was mostly men sending these? (Watch one of the videos, they’re very crunchy.)

At this point, I was a little worried about the way this would go over here in Washington. The dating scene can be brutal (see: Date Lab). And wouldn’t animals be in fat city with all the roaches named Mitch McConnell bought by Democrats? The snakes would be fed Nancy Pelosi mice for years.

So I reached out to our esteemed zoo.

“No. We don’t have cockroach naming,” said the Smithsonian National Zoo’s Annalisa Meyer.

Instead, she offered me the most Washington Valentine’s Day story ever:

“We just launched Smithsonian Bird Friendly certified cacao,” she said. “All Bird Friendly certified cocoa meets strict environmental criteria developed by Smithsonian scientists, assessing for qualities like canopy cover, tree height, and organic certification, resulting in the most biodiversity-friendly chocolates on the market.”

Policy. That’s old school D.C.

The Smithsonian didn’t delve into feral revenge scenarios or name calling or primal instincts.

Guess the Smithsonian folks haven’t been to Congress lately.

So I returned to the animal videos.

It gets even more brutal, folks, than the wolf carcass party.

In Minnesota, the folks at Snake Discovery posted an entire YouTube video of white mice being fed to their reptiles, complete with perky narration — and gentle, supportive commentary — of messages the scorned have sent. The text appears in a corner, surrounded by hearts.

“To Pascal: You said you were disgusted by how I look. You must’ve been blind,” the owner of Snake Discovery, reptile expert Emily Roberts said.

“Aw, Lisa. I can tell you right now you are perfect the way you are,” Roberts said, before looking at the limp mouse and its closed eyes. “Yeah, he is blind. It’s time for Pascal to say goodbye, I think.”

“To Taylor: I guess I had to date a guy to find out I like girls. Sincerely, Em,” Roberts read, before feeding Taylor the ravenous snapping turtle, Chloe.

The message dedicated to Karen was “pretty intense,” Roberts said, after reading it: “Thanks for the emotional abuse during my childhood. It only made me stronger as an adult. From: Anonymous.”

“Meet Karen,” she said to the fox snake. And snake’s jaws opened wide.

