Mom details how D.C. police shot her son while probing assault he didn’t do

A woman who was sitting next to her son in a vehicle when a D.C. police officer shot and wounded him last week said the 38-year-old resisted the officer's orders to exit because he felt he had done nothing wrong.

Dorothy Hoes, 64, said her son yelled to the officer, "I didn't do anything, I'm not the one," just before the shooting. At the time, police had been searching for a man who reportedly struck a woman with a metal object on Good Hope Road SE.

The man the officer shot, Steven Shaw, was not the person involved in the assault, police have said. They said the officer fired his weapon after Shaw did not obey commands to get out of the vehicle. Shaw, police said, moved his hands as the officer said repeatedly, “Stop reaching.”

Police said they did not find a weapon on Shaw, but later recovered cocaine.

Hoes said the officer told her son, “You keep moving your hand, I’m going to shoot.”

“As soon as he said that, he shot,” she added. She said her son was facing her when the officer fired, and the bullet struck him in or near his back.

Police later arrested a different man, 59-year-old Wallace Lewis, in the reported attack on the woman, though his lawyer said prosecutors did not pursue criminal charges. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. confirmed the lawyer’s account, but declined to elaborate on the case.

Hoes said Monday that her son remained hospitalized, recovering from a wound that she said “ripped his stomach apart.” She said doctors told her that her son will need more surgeries and could face serious medical complications.

D.C. police have until Friday to release the officer’s identity and video from the body camera of the officer who fired, unless Shaw objects.

The shooting, the first by a D.C. police officer this year, happened shortly before 10 a.m. in Anacostia. Officers came to the area after a woman reported she had been assaulted by a man amid an argument over his repeated calls.

A police report says the woman told the man, “I dare you to hit me,” after which she alleged the man struck her in the face, injuring her right eye. Police initially said the man used a metal pole in the attack; they later described the weapon as a metal box.

A police spokesman said the woman, who could not be reached on Monday, gave a vague description of her attacker when she called to report the incident.

On Friday, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said an officer who went to investigate the reported attack saw a man — later identified as Shaw — “abruptly get inside” the passenger side of a burgundy Jeep, which was parked along the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE.

Police said the officer demanded that Shaw exit.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said Monday that the officer tried to pull him out and a struggle ensued. Hoes said her son told the officer: “I’m not getting out of my mother’s car. I didn’t do anything.” Hoes said she did not know whether her son knew about the earlier attack on the woman.

Police said the officer told Shaw, “This is just a stop.”

Contee, who has watched the body-camera video, said “there’s a lot going on” in the vehicle. “What is not happening is he’s not getting out of the vehicle,” the chief told reporters on Friday.

Sternbeck would not describe the precise location of the wound but said it appeared the officer fired a single shot into the vehicle as Shaw was twisting his body toward the driver’s seat, where his mother was sitting.

After Shaw was shot and police pulled him from the Jeep, authorities said the driver took off. On Friday, Contee issued a public appeal for the person to come forward.

Sternbeck said the driver talked to investigators over the weekend. Hoes said she drove away because she was worried that she, too, might be shot.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department’s Force Investigation Team, which will refer its findings to the prosecutors at the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. to decide if criminal charges are warranted.

Police will then conduct an administrative review to determine whether the officer followed proper procedures in firing a weapon. The officer has been put on administrative leave.

Contee said that medical personnel found suspected drugs on Shaw’s body when he arrived at a hospital for treatment. A police report identifies the drugs as cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police said they charged Shaw with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As of Monday, Shaw had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court. It could not be learned if he has an attorney.

Hoes, his mother, said her son lives in Northeast Washington, is out of work on disability and has six children — four boys and two girls between the ages of 7 and 17. She said she has been unable to visit her son because he is under police guard at a hospital.

She said she did not know anything about the suspected drugs.

