A motorist has been arrested in connection with a double fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Gaithersburg last year, the Montgomery County police said.

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg was arrested Friday in connection with the deaths of a married couple, Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, of Gaithersburg, the police said. They were struck Nov. 8 as they crossed School Drive to reach a polling place, the police said.