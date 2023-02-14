Near Tubman’s birthplace: ‘We found Africa on Maryland’s Eastern Shore’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland archaeologist Julie Schablitsky knew the glass heart-shaped perfume stopper her team unearthed on the land where abolitionist Harriet Tubman was born into slavery was significant.

She told them to humor her, and to dig a little deeper. "That's when I found this cache of artifacts and I knew at that time we had something important here, that this was connecting these people to their lineage in Africa," Schablitsky said Tuesday, outside the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Dorchester County. "… We found Africa on Maryland's Eastern Shore."

The glass was part of a Western African spirit cache, archaeologists say, which is traditionally designed to protect those inside the home. This stopper was found near the fireplace, positioned at a place to block the path of negative energies.

Schablitsky, the chief of the cultural resources division at the Maryland Department of Transportation, was joined by Gov. Wes Moore (D) and other state, local and federal officials Tuesday in Dorchester County to announce the discovery of artifacts found in what is believed to be the home of an enslaved overseer on land where Tubman was born.

Despite Tubman’s iconic place in U.S. history, key pieces of her past were only recently detected. It wasn’t until 2021 that historians announced the location and remains of the lost home where Tubman and her family lived on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The discovery of the home of an enslaved overseer, possibly Jerry Manokey, is the latest find by the team of archaeologists who have continued to excavate on the property and adjoining private property for the past two years.

Historians say that at one time more than 40 enslaved people lived on Thompson Farm, from which Tubman hails. The home believed to be Manokey’s is on private property, while the archaeological remains of the home of Ben Ross, the abolitionist’s father, are located on the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.

The excavation is part of a multiyear partnership between Maryland’s Departments of Transportation, Natural Resources and Commerce; Dorchester County; the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration National Scenic Byways program; and the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service. It began when the Fish and Wildlife Service bought a 2,600-acre tract adjacent to Blackwater to replace refuge areas lost to rising sea levels.

It ultimately helped uncover Tubman’s story. The researchers plan to continue their work this year at both the Ross home, Tubman’s birthplace, and the home of the enslaved overseer.

“Harriet Tubman’s birthplace is sacred ground, and this discovery is part of our ongoing commitment to preserve the legacy of those who lived here,” Moore said. “The find reveals untold stories of the past that help us both understand the history we share and inspire us to make a better future.”

Schablitsky said the finds — which range from the glass stopper to a copper alloy button to fragments of blue-edged plates — offer a small glimpse of life in centuries past. “To be able to hold something like that, an artifact that’s 200 years old, it really allows people to time travel and become closer to the people who lived here,” she said.

“Unfortunately a lot of the way enslaved history is taught is that it simplifies it, it makes it very one dimensional,” Schablitsky said. “It looks at a single building that was a log building, it looks at artifacts that are maybe a carved bowl or maybe a dipper, and look at that as enslaved life. But it was a lot more complicated. There are different tiers. In this case what we’re looking at is the site of an enslaved overseer, which makes everything very complicated in a lot of ways.”

Tubman, who stood only 5 feet tall but was known for her strength, lived in her father’s cabin between 1839 and 1844, when she was ages 17 to 22, Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson told The Washington Post in 2021.

“She learned how to survive in those woods,” Larson said. She learned how to read the night sky. … He taught her things that helped her become the woman she was.”

Her father also told her about the Underground Railroad. “He was an Underground Railroad agent himself,” she said.

Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, said he was humbled and felt empowered as he held one of the relics in the palm of his hand.

He used the announcement of the latest discovery as an opportunity to honor Tubman and the role she played in the country’s history.

Between about 1850 and 1860, Tubman made 13 trips back to Maryland, leading 70 people out of enslavement, historians say. Among those she saved were several brothers and her parents, who, while no longer enslaved, were still in danger in Maryland.

“It is very clear to me that we all see higher because of the shoulders that we stand on,” he said, as he thanked two of Tubman’s relatives who shared the stage with him. “It is important and it is meaningful that we understand how these stories actually help to uncover our past and how they truly help to set a different direction for our future. … History is an evolution. … We continue to learn about ourselves. … And that’s what makes us strong.”

Tina Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece, recalled standing on the brick steps of Ross’s home, looking at an 1808 coin archaeologists found there.

“This physical evidence gives me an idea of how my family of ancestors experienced life,” Wyatt said. She has been grateful ever since.

After Moore took a tour of the visitor’s center, Schablitsky handed him a small vial of dirt taken from the land where Tubman was born.

“This is going on my desk,” he said, beaming.

Michael E. Ruane contributed to this report.

