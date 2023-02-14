Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wikipedia calls the star at the center of our solar system “a nearly perfect ball.” That means it isn’t a perfect sphere. Still, the sun is plenty perfect enough for me. And for lots of other people, too, including readers who answered my call to describe what makes them happy. As Happiness Week continues, I bring you The Happiness of Being Outside.

Wrote Kathryn Kellam of Alexandria: “The simple experience that makes me ridiculously happy is being outdoors in sunshine. When sunshine touches me, it feels like an energy pill, and I immediately feel happy just to be alive.”

Often, simply being outside is enough. But sometimes, we like to accessorize the experience.

“Happiness,” wrote Donnell Jackson of Bowie, “is sitting on a beach watching the sun set smoking a cigar and drinking whiskey.”

Outdoor happiness can be passive or it can be active. Rod Shepherd of Mount Jackson, Va., is happiest when cycling along the Shenandoah River at sunrise in the summer.

“Lots of wildlife activity as the day browsers are waking up and the night hunters are heading for their dens,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, the wildflowers are drying off from last night’s dew.”

When John Black II of Canal Winchester, Ohio, is outside paddling his kayak on a white-water river, he has an odd experience: His cheeks start to ache.

“It’s because an entirely involuntary smile has taken residence on my face,” John wrote. “I call it my ‘river grin’ and it would look pretty silly were it not for my fellow paddlers, many of whom share the same expression. The source of my grin is many-faceted: the adventure, the challenge, the beauty, the camaraderie and so forth.”

When Robin Killoran and her husband, Tim, lived in Milwaukee, their happy Sunday afternoon routine was to drive out of the city and get lost in the country.

“Viewing the rolling countryside, stone farmhouses, crop growth, sunlight through the trees, seasonal changes, cloud movements and permission to follow any minor roads we wished, all felt like a luxury,” wrote Robin, who now lives in Florence. “As the sun moved lower in the sky, we’d stop for gas or a snack, figure out where we were and how to get home.”

Humans are fortunate to share the outdoors with other species. Those interactions can bring us happiness.

“I am happy when I watch a tufted titmouse, nuthatch or any other bird fly to one of my feeders and chow down on a big fat nut or seed,” wrote Donna McDowell of Gaithersburg.

Laura Huff understands. She keeps a birding journal. Her entry for Dec. 1, 2022, reads: “Seeing the bluebirds makes me happy!”

The bluebirds still make her day.

“Bluebirds are special because they were very rare until I moved into this house near the woods 50 years ago,” wrote Laura, who lives in North Potomac. “Then I saw maybe one or two until several years ago, when I started seeing a pair flying around in winter. By spring, they had nested in my birdhouse and raised a family. Today there are at least five bluebirds vying for the suet. Now a nonagenarian, I have something special to make me happy every day!”

You don’t need a house near the woods to be happy. Recently, the District’s Melanie Boutté Williams was strolling near the National Museum of Natural History. “[I] noticed a large boulder with a large indentation and knew it was placed there to collect rain for birds to have a drink and bath,” she wrote. “That made me so happy.”

Odds are you are reading this indoors. (Indoors is where I’m writing it.) I hope that the next time you go outside, you’ll be able to enjoy it happily. The sun doesn’t even need to be shining.

“I find, without exception, that viewing the stars and constellations in a dark night sky provides an inexplicable sense of joy and happiness,” wrote Russell Lavigne of Saint Albans, Vt. “Sometimes it’s just a little twinge of happiness and beauty. At other times it’s a massive tsunami of shear, mind-blowing joy.

“Give me a half-hour of viewing the heavens at night and I am assured of going to bed happy and content. And it doesn't cost a dime!”

Fresh Prince

Unhappily, I relocated Karen Golden in my Tuesday column. Karen — who is made happy during phone calls with her newly-discovered brother and sister-in-law — lives in Prince Frederick, Md., not Frederick, Md.

Tomorrow: Happy trails to you.

