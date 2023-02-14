Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A community forum to discuss violent crime committed by juveniles was held Saturday in the District’s Shaw neighborhood — the historic center of Black culture in D.C. Residents came seeking solutions and spoke frankly about what they saw as the root of the problem, much the same as Black intellectuals of the city had done decades earlier during even more challenging times.

“We need to talk about parenting,” said Sheena Berry, a notary who serves on a neighborhood advisory board that represents the area. “We can’t be afraid to say, ‘The reason that child was arrested for stealing was because he was not eating at home.’”

Speaking unvarnished truth about crime and its socioeconomic underpinnings had long been a forte of Black scholars, many of them based at Howard University, which borders Shaw to the north. Professors such as E. Franklin Frazier, Kelly Miller and Carter G. Woodson, renowned as the father of Black History Month, understood well that while Black people did not create the circumstances that led to disproportionate crime and poverty in our communities, Black people would still have to lead the effort to make their communities safe and prosperous.

And it all starts in the home.

As the late African American psychiatrist Frances Cress Welsing used to tell her students at the Howard University College of Medicine in the 1960s, “Black people are going to have to stop permitting Black children to play with parenthood.” Parenting should be left to the adults.

The forum was hosted by Mahdi Leroy J. Thorpe Jr., a social worker who in 1988 formed a Shaw neighborhood watch patrol called the Red Hats. The group still makes the rounds, accompanied by a D.C. police officer, at least twice a week.

Thorpe had been a harsh critic of the city’s youth rehabilitation services agency, saying the leadership was “too soft ” on juvenile criminals and had helped to make the District’s juvenile justice system “a joke.”

“Some of these kids are very dangerous — shooting people, raping. No respect. No home training,” Thorpe said. “They should be put in facilities that are not pleasant — no summer camp settings with video games where they can chill while waiting to age out of the system. They need a rigid structure with components that modify behavior. They need to be educated and come out with a skill.” Although many argue that jailing kids makes things worse, Thorpe’s point is taken: Structure matters, and that starts in the home.

Jack Evans, who spent more than 30 years on the D.C. Council representing the ward that includes Shaw, also attended the forum. More police, fewer guns — that has always been his solution. But he also noted the importance of family. He has twin daughters who are 26. They were only 6 when his wife died, he said, and he has given a lot of thought to parenting as a single father.

“Parents are the first line of discipline and mentoring or whatever word you want to call it,” he said. “If the parents can’t do it, then there’s the extended family and also, as Hillary Clinton says, it takes a village, and if there is no village then it’s up to the government. So here’s the D.C. government with a $2.5 billion-a-year school system, and we’re not moving the needle on education. And we have human services agencies that we are spending $5.5 billion a year on and we’re not moving the needle there. We need standards to know that we’re getting what we pay for, and most of you in this room know that we are not.”

Back in 2004, during a spike in juvenile crime, the D.C. Council began debate on a proposed law that would hold parents accountable for the actions of their wayward children. Parents would be investigated for child neglect, possibly prosecuted, fined, compelled to enroll in parental training classes and required to show up at their children’s court hearings.

The measure failed amid strong objections from legal scholars and juvenile justice experts.

The Georgetown Juvenile Justice Clinic argued, among other things, that parents charged under the proposed law could become resentful of their children and hamper a child’s rehabilitation. The Council for Court Excellence said the law would “further harm and arbitrarily punish poor families,” with Black mothers unfairly taking more blame than absentee fathers.

D.C. resident Kathy Henderson recalled those contentious times during the community meeting. “The parents just did not want to be held accountable for their children who commit crimes,” she said. “Everyone knows that good citizenship begins at home. We want to make sure that we work with our parents, that we support them, but make it clear that you are responsible for your children.”

Admirably, attendees at the forum spent more time wrangling with solutions than stewing in the problem. Third District Police Cmdr. James M. Boteler Jr., whose officers patrol Shaw, encouraged residents to join Thorpe’s Red Hat patrol. “If I can take one cop and put him with 10 community members, we look like a force of 10,” Boteler said. “That helps a lot, given our limited resources.”

Boteler was born in the District’s Ward 7, which has some of the toughest neighborhoods in the city. He’s been with D.C. police for more than 25 years.

“We had 16 children murdered last year, a 64 percent increase over the previous year,” he said. “And then there’s the number that everybody forgets about — the 88 children who were shot and survived, an 81 percent increase over the previous year. That’s staggering to me. Those numbers should be blasted all over the place.”

Boteler also knows that, left unchecked, kids who engage in violent crime tend to get worse as they get older.

“We had a robbery the night before last, and the lookout was for two juveniles between the ages of 10 and 14,” Boteler recalled. “It was heartbreaking. They asked for the victim’s car keys and he refused, so they punched him and knocked him to the ground.”

It wasn’t news. But fortunately, it hasn’t become the norm. At least not yet.

Boteler said, “If we can catch them early, maybe we can stop them from becoming recidivists.”

