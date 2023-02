The slaying happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop not far from Route 28, according to Prince William County police.

When officers arrived for a report of a stabbing, they found the woman outside the complex with a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Her name was not immediately released by authorities.