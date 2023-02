The man was found after a blaze was reported about 10:30 p.m. in a house in the 8400 block of Schultz Road, in the Clinton area, the fire department said.

A man was found dead late Monday after a house fire in Prince George’s County, the fire department said. Another person was critically injured.

Another resident of the two-story, single-family house was removed and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department. A third person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.