Some oppose teaching gender identity in Md. This bill aims to require it.

The Maryland school district was supposed to stick to a state framework that guides educators on how and when to teach about sex and gender identity. Instead, Carroll County, a rural district that borders Pennsylvania, over the past several months designed an alternative health-education plan that struck references to gender identity and sexual orientation.

To state Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Howard), the district was “coloring outside of the lines” of the state regulations and, with support from Maryland’s top education official, he is moving to legally bind local boards to follow the rules set in Annapolis.

The push to enshrine instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation into law has placed the blue state known for its liberal policies in the throes of culture-war debates about sex, gender and identity. Those debates have been center stage in states like Arkansas, Virginia and Florida in recent months, where executive orders and laws, respectively, have been enacted that ban the term ‘Latinx’ from state documents, require students to use bathrooms or play for sports teams that correspond to their biological sex, and restrict what teachers can say about gender and sexual orientation.

Lam, the lead Senate bill sponsor, said that as a physician he thinks the health framework should be on firmer ground, bound by statute not just regulation.

“The concern was that it would only take one county to open the door, and then other counties seeing this as an opportunity to create their own not in accordance with state requirements,” he said.

But the idea of state lawmakers deciding what is taught in health classes does not sit well with many parents, particularly those in more conservative districts, or with associations representing local superintendents and school boards who view it as an overreach that usurps local authority.

“Local superintendents support robust and comprehensive instruction in health education, and believe that this objective is best accomplished by preserving local flexibility in implementing health curriculum,” Mary Pat Fannon, executive director of Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland, said in a letter to lawmakers opposing the bill. “PSSAM firmly maintains that the role of curriculum development belongs solely to local school boards and superintendents, in partnership with the State Board of Education.”

Maryland law requires local school systems to teach a number of specified health topics, including drug addiction and prevention education; awareness and prevention of sexual abuse and assault; and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), according to a legislative analysis. Meanwhile, state regulations require health instruction in mental and emotional health, substance abuse prevention, family life and human sexuality, safety and violence prevention, healthy eating, and disease prevention and control.

Schools are not required to implement the standards, rooted in changes the state Board of Health adopted more than three years ago, until 2025. Opposition has seized on the family life and human sexuality standard of the state framework, which says prekindergarten students should “recognize that there are different types of families (e.g. single parent, same gender, intergenerational, blended, interracial, adoptive, foster, ETC.)”. The family life and human sexuality standard also includes a gender identity and expression topic for pre-kindergarteners that says curriculums should “recognize and respect that people express themselves in many different ways.”

House Ways and Means Chairwoman Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard), the House lead sponsor, said the bill is not an “indoctrination bill” as some parents have described it in emails to her and other lawmakers. It does not give the school system the job “to parent my kids,” she said, and it will not have a “kindergartner learning about sex.”

The legislation codifies the state’s health-education framework, which deals with mental and emotional health, substance abuse prevention, healthy eating, disease prevention, and family life and human sexuality. The state framework is supposed to be used as a guide for local boards to adopt a curriculum and gives the districts the ability to decide what is age-appropriate.

In Carroll County, the board struck the “gender identity and expression topic” from all grade levels. Board officials say the district — which will offer students the state framework, a county alternative and an option that allows parents to opt students out of all — meets state regulations. In its county alternative, the board removed the examples of different family types that a pre-kindergartener should recognize and it took out that a middle school student should “differentiate between sex assigned at birth, gender identity, and gender expression.”

The state framework, among other things, calls for the kindergarten health curriculums to “recognize a range of ways people identify and express their gender” and the first grade curriculums to “identify ways to treat people of all gender identities and expressions with dignity and respect.” In sixth grade, the curriculums should “define sex assigned at birth, gender identity, and gender expression” and “explain sexual orientation.” And the middle school curriculums, listed under the sexual health topic in the state framework, should “identify sexual behaviors, including solo, vaginal, oral, and anal sex, that impact the risk of unintended pregnancy and potential transmission of STIs, including HIV.”

“I really have a really difficult time with this,” Carroll County school board member Marsha Herbert said during an October board meeting. “There is a time and a place for everything and I think parents need to discuss some of this stuff at home.”

That position was echoed during the debate in Annapolis, which — like at local school boards — has centered on what is deemed age-appropriate when discussing gender and sexual orientation and who should decide when the subjects are broached. The framework does include a provision that allows parents to opt their children at any grade out of the lessons, except for HIV and AIDS prevention.

Sen. Jason C. Gallion (R-Harford) said his office has received more emails about the bill than any other so far this session.

“I have a kindergartner. I want them to learn that stuff at home,” he said.

Local affiliates with Moms for Liberty, a national organization based out of Florida that has harnessed parental grievances to influence elections and champion conservative policies, crammed email inboxes and turned out to fight the legislation at a hearing.

“This law will take away local control of the schools, bypassing elected school boards and forcing them to adopt a curriculum that many of their citizens do not want,” said Jan Greenhawk, who chairs Moms for Liberty in Talbot County. “Do not pass this bill. But, if you make the mistake of passing it, include an “opt in” amendment.”

Florida is among six states that ban or limit how teachers can talk about gender identity and sexual orientation, with about a dozen more that have considered similar restrictions, according to tracking by the National Conference of State Legislatures. If passed, Maryland would probably be the first to set the instruction in statute.

“This is important enough to put into the state statute,” Lam said. “This way, if folks have a problem with this they need to come to the General Assembly and leave the local boards alone.”

Lam said he is uncertain if the Senate will pass the bill. “I think there is a lot of will on the House side to move this bill through. It could come down to how the Senate committee views this issue,” he said.

In Maryland, state regulations call on school districts to follow the state’s health-education framework — which includes a parental opt-out option — as it develops its curriculums, but, state Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said, putting the requirement in statute will prevent local boards from dismissing the state rules.

Despite an opt-out provision, he said, the issue has become a major controversy in local districts across Maryland and has diverted attention away from academics and other educational priorities.

“This entire year has taken … my superintendents [off their] game because people are fighting over the health framework and some people do not believe in transgender kids,” Choudhury said recently while testifying before the Senate Education, Energy and the Environment Committee for the bill. “Public schools are for all kids. And they want to wipe that concept out. … Trust me, I know these issues. I was in Texas for 10 years. … If it doesn’t pass, it is fine. I will make sure that regulations are followed through and such. But at the end of the day, statute is harder to change than regulation.”

