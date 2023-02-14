Two fatally shot in Maryland’s Charles County, officials say

Listen Gift Article Share

Two men were slain and a third was critically wounded in Charles County, Monday in an apparent outbreak of gunfire, the county sheriff’s office said. All three were found in a car on the side of Route 210, said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The car was similar to one that had reportedly driven away from a place where police had been notified of gun shots, she said.

The gunfire had been reported about 2 p.m. on Shelton Court in a townhouse neighborhood in Indian Head, Md., Richardson said. The car was found about four or five miles away, at Laurel Drive, she said.

Investigators were still working Monday night to try to determine exactly what happened, and to notify relatives of the victims, Richardson said. However, she said, as of late Monday, authorities thought that the shooting might have been confined to the three people found in the car.

All were male, she said. Although exact ages were not known, all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, she said.

Of the two who were fatally wounded, one died where the car was found, and the other died after being taken to a hospital, she said. The third person was also taken to a hospital, she said

GiftOutline Gift Article