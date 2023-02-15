How a badly hurt barred owl in Va. was rescued, treated but lost its life

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A barred owl that had been brought to a Virginia rescue center by a homeless man who found him severely injured on the side of a road has died, and experts are closely monitoring a bald eagle that was also being treated after it was hurt. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Rescuers at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Va., said the owl had to be euthanized Tuesday after an infection it had developed turned into sepsis. The owl’s saga started earlier this month. It was brought to the wildlife center Feb. 2 after the homeless man found it near a brewery and asked an employee to help.

Jennifer Riley — a veterinarian at Blue Ridge — said the owl was probably attacked by a predator because it had several puncture wounds and three fractures, including on its beak, wing and leg. She said the quickness with which the owl was brought in for care helped to get a jump-start on healing its bones.

Riley said she had been hopeful that after a four-hour surgery, the owl’s leg fracture was looking okay. He was standing on his hurt leg.

But a few days ago, the owl’s condition changed.

“It looked depressed,” Riley said. She said it didn’t want to eat mice so rescuers force-fed him. He couldn’t keep the mice down so experts thought it could be medications that were causing him to be sick, so they stopped them. Several rounds of bloodwork and tests showed that he had an infection, probably from his leg fracture, and he had sepsis, which probably caused his GI problems.

“Once you’re septic it’s very difficult to recover,” Riley said. They tried to treat him but he was already in organ failure.

A necropsy of the owl confirmed that “there was dead tissue in the heart and kidneys which explained why he was looking so bad these last few days,” Riley said.

The bald eagle is still in a critical state, Riley said. She said the eagle goes “back and forth between looking brighter and better but she’s still acting out of sorts.” Riley suspects the bird has brain damage after possibly being hit by a vehicle, or perhaps it was electrocuted by a transformer and suffered brain damage and a skull fracture. The eagle had also suffered from lead poisoning, and Riley said she considers her condition critical.

The eagle was found by a farmer on his property, and animal control officials in Prince William County brought it Feb. 5 to Riley’s facility.

What’s most concerning about the eagle is that they’re typically strong animals and fearful of humans, but the injured eagle doesn’t react when Rily approaches. Riley said eagles will usually try to bite or use their talons when a human comes close because that’s their natural defense mechanism, but this one hasn’t had “the appropriate reactions,” Riley said.

“We’re not giving up on anything yet but she hasn’t made the progress in her mental status,” Riley said. “We’re going to give her time.”

