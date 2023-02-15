National Park Service set to clear McPherson Square homeless encampment

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After two weeks of intense outreach and citywide hand-wringing over the future of the homeless campers at McPherson Square, the National Park Service plans to close the park and evict anyone still living in it at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Those who oppose the sweep are planning to be out in force to offer support to the unhoused and hold a prayerful vigil two hours before the clearing is scheduled to begin. For many of the dozens who remained in the park this week, Wednesday's arrival brings with it even more uncertainty.

NPS is clearing the park at D.C.'s request. Wayne Turnage, the deputy mayor for health and human services, said that as of Tuesday morning about 55 people remained in the city’s largest homeless encampment, which at its peak was occupied by about 70 people. More than two dozen had completed assessment surveys used to determine eligibility for services. Of those, 15 have been approved for housing assistance, officials said, and are eligible for bridge housing — temporary accommodations that allow unhoused individuals who qualify for a voucher to live in a hotel, apartment or dormitory-style residence until they can be placed in a more permanent home — but only eight had agreed to enter into that program.

Caseworkers estimate about 20 people who sleep in the park had not been engaged by service providers as of Tuesday afternoon because they refused help or had not been located, said Jamal Weldon, who oversees the District’s response to homeless encampments for Turnage’s department.

“Any resident who chooses not to accept D.C. resources, we will continue to work to try to connect to services up to and after the closure,” Turnage said in an interview Tuesday. “The urgency here is generated by the condition of the encampment.”

Brenda, a 60-year-old woman who lost her housing as she fled an abusive relationship, crouched outside her tent Tuesday, loading shoes and clothes into a rolling suitcase. She knew once the morning came, she would need to move — somewhere. She had asked caseworkers if they could help her move to California, to be closer to her daughter who lives in Los Angeles. But as she looked around the park where she has slept since November, Brenda said a wave of anxiety hit her.

“I don’t know where I’m sleeping tomorrow night,” said Brenda, who asked that her last name be withheld so her abuser could not find her.

The District has said it will try to connect people with out-of-town family members to travel vouchers for bus or plane tickets to reunite with relatives. But as the sun began to recede Tuesday, Brenda said all she had was the hope that the District would follow through.

Several other encampment residents said they would refuse to move when it was time. One man said officials would have to “carry me out of here.” Still others said they had resigned themselves to the reality that they would likely be thrust back into the cycle that landed them in McPherson Square: Once this encampment closes, homeless residents said, they’ll have to find a new one to live in.

“I don’t want to carry no more bags around this city all day long, looking for somewhere to sleep,” said William Rawls, 58, who previously lived in encampments at Franklin Square and at Dupont Circle.

Federal workers erected reinforced fencing around the perimeter of the park early Monday as the NPS prepared to shutter the park for a months-long rehabilitation effort to restore the grass and grounds.

Clearing encampments and establishing more no-camping zones throughout the District has become a political flash point over the last two years. The number of encampments in D.C. have multiplied even as homelessness on the whole has declined.

Over the past two weeks, D.C. Council members have come out in support of or against the planned clearing at McPherson Square. Protesters took to the streets outside the Department of the Interior Tuesday and members of the National Coalition for Housing Justice called on the Biden administration to intervene and stop the removal of the homeless living just a block and a half from the White House.

On Tuesday, church leaders and community organizers, including Rhonda Hamilton, who campaigned as a write-in candidate for mayor last year, greeted the homeless with hamburgers and go-go music.

Hamilton said she has frequented the park over the past several months to engage residents and try to connect people with mental health services and was concerned that the expedited closure — which was moved up two months from its original date of April 12 — would leave people behind.

“A lot of them don’t want to be open to [government services] because they’ve been through this before,” Hamilton said. “We want to end the revolving door.”

Kyle Swenson contributed to this report.

