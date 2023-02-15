Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happiness is a lot of things but one thing it should not be is a zero-sum game. Happiness can be infinite. Just because you’re happy, it doesn’t mean that someone else has to be unhappy. And for some people, making others happy is the key to happiness. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Which brings us to the final category of Happiness Week: The Happiness of Making Others Happy.

“Overall happiness comes though fulfillment, which means always taking on challenges, usually by being of some service to others,” wrote Paul Cummins of Alexandria. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t feel better by reaching out and helping a neighbor. Meaningful friendships are often cited as key to being happy.”

We can put that service to others into practice in various ways. For Les Greenberg of Marriottsville, Md., that means volunteering at the USO.

Advertisement

Wrote Les: “Being able to help America’s Finest navigate through travel issues, grab something to eat, relax for a while in a quiet place or simply reassure them that we are there for them to help in any way that we can gives me an inner peace and happiness that is both humbling and meaningful.”

Ellen Driscoll of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., finds happiness in the classroom. She wrote: “Seeing my students look at me with trust in their eyes, nurturing their growth, building their confidence, guiding their learning, modeling social skills, modeling vulnerability, and creating a warm, safe, peaceful classroom environment is deeply rewarding. There’s magic in the classroom, like your own little biome.”

Sulaiman Redha lives in Kuwait, “a very rich country,” he pointed out. But money doesn’t guarantee happiness.

Advertisement

“I believe that happiness must be associated with something metaphysical, so that it can continue its feeling with you,” he wrote.

Some people, Sulaiman said, find a metaphysical catalyst in one of the world’s religions, most of which counsel that doing good in this world — caring about and contributing to the happiness of others — will result in a happy afterlife.

Wrote Sulaiman: “There is another reason that I think is important for the continuation of happiness, which is the belief that nothing brings happiness more than charity and donating to humanity.”

Beatriz Botana lives on a beach in Brazil’s São Paulo State. She calls herself a happy woman. She believes that those who’ve known sorrow feel joy more easily, “because they know what it is to be down and very sad.”

Happiness, Beatriz said, isn’t based on possessions.

Advertisement

“The happiness is in our hands,” she wrote. “You must have control over your emotions and passions. You need to be well with yourself, because happiness is harmony, tranquility, calm and peace. It is a nirvana of mind. You never will see one happy person do evil things to others.”

As a young man, Gene Wentz was struck by an inscription on a plaque he saw while sitting in a hospital waiting room: “Happiness is something to do, someone to love and something to hope for.”

Wrote Gene, who lives in McLean: “Subsequently, I subscribed to something-to-do as an enjoyable job or hobby; the to-love as a spouse, offspring, friend and/or pet; and the something-to-hope-for as a vacation, writing project or some other activity in the planning phase. During the greater part of my 88 years, it has worked for me.”

Advertisement

Silver Spring’s Larry Checco thinks perpetual happiness and eternal bliss don’t exist.

“Instead, I’m a firm believer in what I call SMOJs, or Spontaneous Moments of Joy,” he wrote.

A SMOJ can be the smile of a grandchild or a hot shower after a day of backbreaking work.

It can, Larry wrote, be “as simple as a positive encounter with a stranger in a grocery checkout line, or sitting down with a hot cup of coffee and reliving a joy-filled experience, or focusing on a sunset, or getting a whiff of spring in my nostrils, or fully appreciating the flavor and texture of a favorite food, or relishing those first breaths of fresh air in the morning as I collect my newspaper from the bottom of the driveway.”

Wrote Larry: “SMOJs are all around us, all the time. It’s up to us to identify and enjoy them.”

Advertisement

String enough spontaneous moments of joy together — recognize and celebrate them when they happen — and you can live a happy life.

I’ve enjoyed reading readers’ thoughts on happiness, what it is and how to experience it. Thank you to everyone who chimed in. I’m sorry I couldn’t include all the contributions, but I’ve put some bonus happiness in a web-only column. Find it at washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.

GiftOutline Gift Article