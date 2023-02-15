Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When someone says "I hope you're happy now," it usually signals the opposite sentiment. (Just listen to the snarling Elvis Costello song by that title.) But I really do you hope you're happy now, after reading this week's columns on happiness.

So many readers shared what makes them happy that I had to create this extra bonus column. For Silver Spring's Norma Kirschner, sewing means happiness.

“I have been sewing all my own clothes for many years, and it always brought me pleasure,” Norma wrote. “When my husband died six years ago I started sewing quilts. I made quilts for my whole family from all his shirts.”

Then Norma made quilts for needy people, sewing more than 100 in the past six years. Wrote Norma: “It kept me busy and I felt I was doing something good for someone, and did not feel depressed that I was all alone in the house.”

Suzanne Kelsey of Alameda, Calif., took up watercolor painting in her older age.

“I love sloshing watery paint on paper,” wrote Suzanne, who blogs about her experience at thesallyproject.blogspot.com. “I tend to like only one painting out of 10, but when I produce that one, I am deliriously happy! Sometimes for days!”

Lee Rademacher is a 64-year-old retiree from Crown Point, Ind. Wrote Lee: “I decided my goal would be to get back into music and perform in public. The owner of several coffee shops hires me to sing and play my guitar. People eat lunch, talk, read … seemingly ignoring me.

“My goal has been to perform in a way that brings joy to people. People tell me they enjoy what I’m doing. That gives me great joy.”

Susan Koscis is a member of the choir at Historic Christ Church in Old Town Alexandria.

“Joining my voice in harmony with 20 others brings me a sense of peace and joy that stands apart from other pleasant experiences,” wrote Susan, who lives in Alexandria. “Singing together with others in community makes the whole even better than its individual parts.”

From singing to dancing: The District’s Kathleen Cole finds joy in “going to see a go-go band in D.C. and dancing by myself (without embarrassment) the entire show. Pure happiness.”

I suspect David Rambo of Purcellville, Va., would agree. Going to the Spanish Ballroom in Glen Echo Park on a Saturday night and dancing to live music makes him happy.

“How much better can life possibly get?” David asked. “You are surrounded by hundreds of smiling people. You feel the energy of the music. You get to try out the dozens of swing dance moves you’ve been taught but have already forgotten. You make new friends who are glad to know you simply because you’re there. You sweat. You get tired. Nevertheless, you try even harder. Then you revel in the memory. What could be better? Makes me happy just to think about it.”

John C. Malone lives on 20 acres in Haymarket, Va., land that is full of hundreds of trees, some alive, some dead. The dead ones require attention. And so in 2016, John bought his first chain saw to take apart a large tree felled by winds.

“I enjoyed it,” he wrote. “I hate gyms and exercise equipment bores me.”

Here was exercise with a purpose. Wrote John: “I am 69 and was 15 pounds over my college weight when I started. Chain-sawing has melted those pounds off and I can eat all the potato chips I want. Happiness.”

Adelphi’s Robert Beaumier is into wood, too, though from a different angle.

“Covid gave me an impetus to buy a wood lathe and start turning bowls, plates, cups and wine ‘glasses,’” he wrote. “I take fallen or cut trees, or ‘trash’ construction lumber, and turn them. When I turn that fallen tree limb into a wine glass, we both have a story to tell, and a new acquaintance.”

Finally, I like Terry Cullinane’s take on her happiness. She learned computer programming way back in the 1980s just by watching her boss code and asking questions.

“I loved programming,” wrote Terry, of Oakland, Calif.

At the time, Jodie Foster — one of Terry’s favorites — had a movie out and a funny thought popped into Terry’s head, a thought that comes to mind more frequently than Terry would have predicted.

Wrote Terry: “So as I’m becoming a programmer, and being so happy and excited with my new skill, I thought, ‘Poor Jodie Foster. She’ll never get to be a programmer.’”

