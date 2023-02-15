Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Steven Sharpe joined the pickup hockey game the year it started at the Fort Dupont Ice Arena, and he kept going back to that ice. That ice is where he held his bachelor party, an effort that involved lugging champagne with his hockey gear.

That ice is where he stood when his late brother-in-law told a presidential candidate to pass the puck or he wouldn't get his vote.

That ice is where he watched young dads who played in the game turn into older dads whose grown children played alongside them.

“It is astounding to think I’ve been going to this game for 44 years,” Sharpe said on a recent morning.

The pickup hockey game that the late William “Bill” Wellington started in 1979 has become its own Washington institution in some ways. It has seen lawyers, realtors, chefs, government workers and, for a brief moment, John F. Kerry play. When Sharpe joined the game, he was an intern working on his medical residency at George Washington University Hospital. He is now a 72-year-old retired emergency room doctor who still plays when he’s able.

For the last several weeks, an injury has kept Sharpe from skating. But on Wednesday, he showed up at the rink. He didn’t want to miss that day. It marked the last time he and other players would stand together on that ice. That morning, they participated in their final skate at Fort Dupont, which is closing for a construction project that is expected to last at least a few years.

A few years may not seem a significant amount of time, but when it cuts at a four-decade-plus tradition, it brings with it nostalgia and uncertainty. It pushes people to consider what was and what could change.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever skate at Fort Dupont again. I have every intention of skating there again, but you never know, because it’ll reopen when I’m 75,” Sharpe said. He recalled talking to another older player. “He said to me, ‘We’ll never make it back here, Steve.’ I said, ‘We’ll see.’”

In Washington, where divides are easy to find, the pickup game has become a unique unifier. Each week, it brings together players who range in age from younger than 30 to older than 70. That span of life experience would be hard to find on any court or field in the region. The players know and appreciate that. They describe what they’ve created using words such as “special” and “beautiful.”

“It’s one of the driving forces of why I have stayed in the city,” Ross Koenig, who is 39 and lives on Capitol Hill, said.

Koenig grew up in the region and used to skate at the Fort Dupont rink as a child. About six years ago, he started showing up there in the mornings, and eventually the group invited him to play with them.

“Where else can I be a true kid with people who are decades older than me?” Koenig said. “When you’re on the ice you just forget about what’s going on during the day. Politics are thrown out the window. Economic status is thrown out the window. And the best part for me is age is thrown out the window.”

He added: “I’m going to miss that.”

The group plans to play temporarily at an arena in Maryland, but there is no telling how many players will consistently make that commute and remain in the game when it returns to the renovated D.C. rink. Koenig said it will be difficult for him to get there in the mornings and back home in time to take his three young children to school.

Kevin Klym, who is 48, said he expects other players who have young families and jobs in D.C. will face similar challenges. But he and other players are also determined to try to keep the tradition going for as long as they can.

“It’s had such a profound impact on me and the beauty of it is so great that I want to make sure this is passed along like the guys before us passed it along,” Klym said. “I also have a hidden desire to maybe have my kid play in the game with me.”

Klym’s son attends Gonzaga College High School, which has also used the Fort Dupont arena to play hockey. The pickup game, after all, is just one way individuals in the region have formed connections to that ice. Many people have their own stories about what the rink has meant to them.

“It’s a beacon of light in a tough part of the city that really helps a lot of kids,” Klym said. The building is in obvious need of renovation. He and other players don’t deny that. But they spoke with nostalgia of even its gritty parts. “Other people come in and they say, ‘This place is a dump.’ Yeah, it’s a dump, but it’s our dump.”

Rob Healy, who is 70, has skated with the group for more than three decades. He credits the game with leading to lifelong friendships, bringing together at least one couple (women have occasionally joined), and helping players at times find employment. After he left his job on the Hill, a fellow player connected him with the American Public Transit Association, where he worked for more than 30 years.

“The amazing thing is we have kept it going,” Healy said of the game. “It has somehow held together.”

He said the age range of players works itself out on the ice. They play no-check hockey, which limits body contact and injuries. They also hold three games a week that involve different intensity levels.

“This is going to sound sappy, but it’s a very good group of people who play a very good game,” Sharpe said. “We look out for each other.”

To mark the closing of the rink, he wrote a poem he titled “Ode to the Game.” On Wednesday, he read it to his fellow players.

The poem begins by describing how Wellington, after deciding to start the game, assembled a crew that found a home at Fort Dupont, which felt old even when it was new. It had broken toilets, cold showers and empty vending machines. It also had, Sharpe wrote, “The best ice in the city, hard and oh so fast. It remained ever so smooth now, for hours it would last.”

The poem ends with these lines:

So now the rink is closing — it finally has met its time

It’s also near to my concluding this very too long rhyme

One final thought for all you people, wherever that we may play

The building is but a structure. It’s the game inside that wins the day

