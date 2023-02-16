Police arrest man after dismembered body found in yard in Brookland

D.C. police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the discovery two weeks ago of dismembered remains in the backyard of a house in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a department spokesman.
Police said they have tentatively identified the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s, and were attempting to locate relatives, the spokesman said. A police report says the remains were in a “severe state of decomposition.”
Police did not immediately release a motive or other details in the killing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.