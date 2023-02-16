Police arrest man after dismembered body found in yard in Brookland

Lavaughn Barnes, 32, was arrested Wednesday, according to the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck. Public records list Barnes’s address as the single-family house in the 1300 block of Kearny Street NE where the remains were discovered by yard workers Feb. 3.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

D.C. police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the discovery two weeks ago of dismembered remains in the backyard of a house in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a department spokesman.

Police said they have tentatively identified the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s, and were attempting to locate relatives, the spokesman said. A police report says the remains were in a “severe state of decomposition.”