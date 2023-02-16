The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Police arrest man after dismembered body found in yard in Brookland

The body was found by someone doing yard work in the backyard of the home in Northeast Washington

By
February 16, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. EST
(Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

D.C. police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the discovery two weeks ago of dismembered remains in the backyard of a house in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a department spokesman.

Lavaughn Barnes, 32, was arrested Wednesday, according to the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck. Public records list Barnes’s address as the single-family house in the 1300 block of Kearny Street NE where the remains were discovered by yard workers Feb. 3.

Police said they have tentatively identified the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s, and were attempting to locate relatives, the spokesman said. A police report says the remains were in a “severe state of decomposition.”

Police did not immediately release a motive or other details in the killing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

