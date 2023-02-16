Two-thirds of McPherson Square homeless remain on street, D.C. says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Office of the Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services (DMHHS) said 47 residents were deemed eligible for housing assistance. But, as of Thursday, just two had been placed in permanent housing.

According to DMHHS Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage, just 20 of 45 homeless individuals who were offered bridge housing — temporary accommodations for those who qualify for a voucher — accepted it. Three people agreed to seek refuge at a homeless shelter, Turnage said. The rest, about 50 people, split off to different corners of the region.

The Park Service said in a statement Wednesday that McPherson Square, situated blocks from the White House, was being closed to the public “because of very serious concerns about growing threats to life, health and safety.” As workers in white coveralls tore down tents, several homeless residents said they would start over in other smaller encampments in the District. Others vowed to find a place to camp in more remote areas.

Brenda, 60, who had slept in the park since November, said she dug into her own savings to pay for a hotel room Wednesday night. She hoped that it would be a brief stay and that the District’s offer to pay for a flight to California, where she could reunite with her daughter, would soon materialize.

Lisa, 54, who uses a manual wheelchair to get around, said she moved to McPherson Square after D.C. closed another encampment in which she had been living nearby. Hours after McPherson was cleared and fences fastened at each entrance, Lisa said she had not received any follow-ups from outreach workers who vowed to help her find accessible overnight accommodations. She spent the night in a hospital waiting room, she said.

Park Police arrested two unhoused men Wednesday when they refused to vacate the square; the men were charged with violating the park closure and were later released.

Several homeless, or formerly homeless, residents testified at the D.C. Council hearing Thursday, alongside advocates who admonished the city for pushing the closure up into hypothermia season.

Officials have blamed a dearth of caseworkers and outreach managers in the city for its slow delivery of housing vouchers and its inability to move homeless residents quickly into long-term housing.

At Thursday’s hearing, D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large), who chairs the council’s oversight committee, said it was “frankly embarrassing” that the District has enough funded vouchers to functionally end chronic homelessness but “can’t seem to get out of our own way.”

Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) asked the deputy mayor why he had turned down offers from a coalition of national advocacy groups to connect unhoused people with resources to “address systemic issues at play,” according to an email from the National Coalition for Housing Justice that was first reported by City Paper.

Turnage said that the offer “was not condition-free” and that the groups had offered help only if D.C. stopped the McPherson Square closure from happening Wednesday.

“I did not think it was in the city’s best interest for me to unilaterally suggest to NPS they move the closure date back to April while we met with the advocates,” Turnage said. “The concern, again, was public health and safety. It was not a closure for closure’s sake.”

