Trial set to start in 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

About four and a half years ago, a 10-year-old girl waiting to buy ice cream was fatally shot — the innocent victim, authorities say, of a vicious gang-related gun battle outside her Northeast Washington apartment. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Thursday, prosecutors will finally begin presenting evidence to a jury about some of the men charged in connection with the girl’s death.

Security in D.C. Superior Court is expected to be heightened as opening statements begin in the trial over the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson. A judge and a deputy U.S. Marshal said Makiyah’s family and supporters of those on trial would sit on opposite sides of the courtroom, in hopes of preventing conflict.

Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. July 16, 2018, when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into the crowded Clay Terrace Apartments courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE. The 10-year-old was clutching a $5 bill, which she had planned to use to buy an ice cream cone.

Dozens of panicked people scattered, running and falling to the ground for cover. Makiyah was struck in the chest. Several other people were shot and wounded.

Makiyah was not the intended target, police said. They blamed the shooting on a feud between D.C. street gangs associated with the Wellington Park and Clay Terrace neighborhoods.

Using social media accounts, security camera footage and cooperating witnesses, authorities eventually arrested 11 people in connection with the shooting. The trial for six of them is expected to begin in earnest Thursday; prosecutors and defense attorneys have spent much of the last two weeks picking a jury. The rest are expected to face trial later.

The trial was supposed to begin in 2020, but the pandemic forced a delay. It is expected to last into mid-May.

Those on trial are:

Quentin Michael, 25, of Southeast Washington

Qujuan Thomas, 24, of Southeast Washington

Isaiah Murchison, 23, of Southeast Washington

Darrise Jeffers, 23, of Southeast Washington

Gregory Taylor, 27, of Southeast Washington

Marquell Cobbs, 21, of Clinton, Md.

All are facing conspiracy charges or other counts related to Makiyah’s death. Defense attorneys will likely seek to separate their clients from the group connected to the heinous crime. Prosecutors will have to prove not just who fired shots that killed Makiyah, but that others were involved in the planning of the violent episode.

Following opening statements by defense attorneys and federal prosecutors, Makiyah’s mother is expected to be among the first witnesses to testify.

Judge Robert Okun is overseeing the trial.

