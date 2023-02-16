D.C.’s LGBTQ pro wrestling promotors, Vibe, to host final smackdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a Sunday afternoon this February, a few hundred folks will make their way into the concrete warehouse of a brewery, not only to drink some brews, but to see what the event’s creator, Billy Dixon, considers an homage to “the most beautiful art form that there is.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “What we do,” Dixon says, “is a love letter to wrestling.”

Whatever your mental image of pro wrestling — Hulk Hogan flexing his pythons, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson laying the smackdown, “Glow” on Netflix or light tubes smashed by backyard amateurs — this isn’t it.

The LGBTQ-centric event features teams led by Trump-supporting “Gay President” Killian McMurphy and masked trans wrestler Edith Surreal, a match to decide whether Lady Gaga or Ariana Grande gets bragging rights over the song “Rain On Me,” and a no-holds-barred grudge match years in the making.

Advertisement

This is Braumatica, the latest — and, for now, last — event hosted by Pro Wrestling Vibe.

Dixon, a wrestler himself, is the 27-year-old creator of both Braumatica and Pro Wrestling Vibe. The promotion rose from the ashes of defunct D.C. company Prime Time Pro Wrestling, which hosted Dixon’s Butch vs. Gore event in March 2020 just days before covid-19 lockdowns took effect.

Since then, Dixon and collaborator Lo McGrath have labored to present a vision of pro wrestling that spotlights LGBTQ wrestlers and culture (“Braumatica” is a portmanteau of DC Brau and Lady Gaga’s 2020 album, “Chromatica”), like a pair of “Paris Is Bumping” events that combined wrestling with ballroom culture. Dixon says he and his compatriots are a “bunch of theater kids” looking to express themselves through a form that is more art than sport — though some wrestlers and fans might argue otherwise.

Advertisement

“Stop being so scared with your toxic masculinity to say that you’re an actor, you’re an artist and you’re a stuntman, because the juice is when you get [the audience] to suspend the disbelief — that’s what we live for,” he explains. “That is art.”

Take, for example, the main event of Braumatica: Faye Jackson — a plus-size wrestler who enters the ring to Kelis’s “Milkshake” and uses her sex appeal to distract and defeat opponents — will come out of retirement to face cocky bad guy “Debonair Millionaire” Darius Carter in a match with Dixon as the guest referee. The bout is the culmination of a storyline that has been building for more than two years at promotions across the country and climaxed when Carter attacked Jackson’s neck with a steel chair to get Dixon to submit during one of their battles.

The soapy drama, with Dixon called upon to be a fair judge in a match between his ally Jackson and his enemy Carter, is familiar to wrestling fans: It’s a tribute to a classic WWE cage match held at WrestleMania in 2012 that involved legends the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Advertisement

The main event will probably tie a bow on not just the Jackson-Dixon-Carter storyline, but on Pro Wrestling Vibe, which is billing the event as the “end of an era.” Dixon recently took to Twitter to say that Braumatica would be the last event he’d be promoting for the foreseeable future.

“There’s no more money and it’s time to close up shop,” he wrote.

Still, fans would be remiss to count out Pro Wrestling Vibe in a milieu where “retirement” is often just the next beat of the story. Legendary wrestler Ric Flair has had retirement matches in 2008, 2011 and 2022 — perhaps the model for Dixon, who has gone on to wrestle since first retiring after a loss to Carter last year. But for Pro Wrestling Vibe, the celebration of queer wrestlers will live on.

“The legacy is what a community of people have worked hard to put together,” Dixon says. “That’s the spirit of what Vibe is: getting drunk on the queer imagination.”

Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at DC Brau, 3178-B Bladensburg Rd. eventbrite.com. $20.

GiftOutline Gift Article