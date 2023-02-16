Seven D.C. hot spots to pull you through the last stretch of winter

From comedy nights to themed dance parties to guided meditation, here are ways to brighten up the gloomiest of late-winter days. And none of them, we promise, will make you shiver.
Roasting s’mores around a fire pit at Zinnia
The vast garden behind Zinnia feels like a magical place. Trees, trellises and shrubbery are strung with festive lights, and groups of mismatched chairs are clustered around tall, cylindrical fire pits filled with crackling logs. On the patio, a large metal cauldron filled with burning wood radiates heat, light and smoke.
For urban dwellers with no outdoor space of their own, it’s a dream backyard that encourages sitting outside, ignoring the evening chill with a warm spiked apple cider. And just as you begin to think about roasting marshmallows — wait, are those DIY s’mores? Made with peppermint patties?
“I’ve always been a classic s’mores guy,” says Zinnia owner Chris Brown, but that changed on a trip to visit his brother in Upstate New York, where he was introduced to the pleasures of combining different chocolates, such as York peppermint patties, with graham crackers and marshmallows. Customers ordering the s’mores kit at Zinnia now receive a selection with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, peppermint patties, and milk and dark chocolate, enough to make four s’mores.
But fire-roasted sweets aren’t the only reason to head to Zinnia, formerly known as Mrs. K’s Toll House. Just off the garden, the tavern room has the vibe of a German Gasthaus, from the flagstone floors to the low ceilings, made even lower by the dark, heavy beams overhead. A giant brick hearth sits in the middle of the room, between the bar and dining section. The floorboards above creak so loudly, they risk drowning out conversation — or the guitarist noodling through Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” With chatty bartenders pouring pints and whipping up Alpine-inspired cocktails, Zinnia feels cozy and rustic in the best possible way.
Tavern and garden open Wednesday through Sunday. Zinnia, 9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. eatzinnia.com. S’mores $12, cocktails $12-$14. (Warning: When the temperatures get close to freezing, outdoor service may be temporarily halted.)
Discover a new favorite comedian — risk free — at Hotbed
With everything else going on, we could all use a good laugh. If you want to take a chance on discovering a new favorite comedian, or need to hear a few jokes, head to Underground Comedy, a stand-up showcase held five nights each week at Hotbed in Adams Morgan.
Underground Comedy ran for seven years at the Big Hunt, and when that bar closed during the pandemic, founder Sean Joyce opened his own comedy club in a building formerly occupied by Songbyrd. Joyce curates the lineups himself: “I’ve been producing these shows in D.C. for the past 10 years,” Joyce says, “and I’ve gotten to know comics and try to be good at recognizing the people who are going to be funny, and try to give them opportunities.”
The shows are free, no reservations required, and held in a basement room with a bar at the back. Four rows of banquet chairs are arranged in a rough semicircle in front of the stage, meaning almost no one is safe from interacting with comedians, whether they’re asking “Where are y’all from?” or something more explicit.
The rapid-fire format features up to 15 comedians taking turns on the mic for just five minutes at a time, with almost no pause before the next comic comes onstage. Some of the acts are obviously still learning the stagecraft, figuring out timing or storytelling, while others are faces you might have seen opening at the Improv.
So who’d want to roll the dice on possibly suffering through terrible jokes? Plenty of people, apparently. Recent visits to Hotbed have found most seats taken before showtime.
Because even if one act utterly bombs, or just isn’t your thing, someone else will be trying to make you laugh in a few minutes.
Underground Comedy takes place Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. Doors open 20 minutes before showtime. Hotbed, 2477 18th St. NW. hotbedcomedydc.com. Free.
Watch indoor movies for all ages at Metrobar
Free outdoor movies have been a beloved communal activity in D.C. for decades, but uncertain weather means that most series tend to wrap up before Labor Day. But Metrobar, the outdoor bar best known for the out-of-service Metro car sitting in the heart of its beer garden, has put a new family-friendly and all-weather twist on the idea.
The weekly Sunday Movie Matinee, held in Metrobar’s comfy, glass-enclosed patio, began as an event targeted at the youngest visitors, with films like “Frozen” and “Encanto” shown on multiple screens throughout the space. But since kids don’t order much from the bar — even with boxes of organic chocolate milk for sale! — the series has been recast to feature nostalgic films like “The Goonies” and “The Princess Bride,” which appeal to families with older kids, as well as childless 20- and 30-somethings who order beers and cocktails while settling in on the long L-shaped sofas. Later in the spring, expect movies to move back outdoors to a larger screen.
Metrobar has a solid drink menu, with a focus on local Black-owned beer brands and craft breweries, and an impressive selection of nonalcoholic cocktails. Sustenance comes from a rotating selection of food trucks parked outside, and guests are also allowed to bring their own food.
Sundays at 3 p.m.; coming up are “Hook” (Sunday) and “Ghostbusters” (Feb. 26). Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE. metrobardc.com. Free. While there’s no food or drink minimum, the bar asks people to buy drinks during the film.
Lose yourself in the music at a dance party
There are few things about middle school worth re-creating, but the euphoria of singing and dancing to a censored version of “Get Low” while sweating with your best friends is one of them. Now, you can relive the memory at Wunder Garten and 9:30 Club, which host some of the most popular (and brilliantly themed) dance parties in the city. This time when you go, you’ll be allowed to swear and drink and stay out past curfew.
“Dancing in the wintertime surrounded by a lot of your friends is a great way to keep warm,” says I.M.P. communications coordinator Jordan Grobe, who represents 9:30 Club. The dance parties at 9:30 have become a D.C. staple, with the 1,200-person venue regularly selling out. Upcoming events include “Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party” on Feb. 18 and “The Dolly Party: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party” on March 3.
Wunder Garten in NoMa is Après Ski-themed until Feb. 26, and its calendar is packed with free dance parties. Warm up inside with the seasonal hot chocolate menu and enjoy DJ’d dance parties with themes like Taylor Swift on Feb. 18 and “Studio 54 Disco Night” on Feb. 24. Outside, you can hang around a fire pit, toast s’mores or order poutine from the CaliBurger food truck.
These curated dance parties are cool enough to overshadow the shameful memories of IMing your middle school crush to ask if they wanted to hug after the dance.
9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW, and Wunder Garten, 1101 First St. NE. Prices vary.
Watch the poets spit rhymes at Busboys and Poets
On Tuesday nights, the Langston Room of Busboys and Poets’ 14th Street location feels like a warm embrace. Tabletop candles bathe the room in amber light. A couch, rug and piano cozy up the joint. But it’s the people — packed in week after week — who make you feel the love.
This is open mic night, and it’s the literary equivalent of a loving kindness meditation. Participants are enthusiastically applauded with thunderous claps or stylish snaps from the time their name is called until the moment they grab the mic. Go, sit, eat, observe, be inspired. Perhaps so inspired that you’ll put your own name on the sign-up sheet and try your hand at a verse or a song or a five-minute set of stand-up comedy. There is no friendlier crowd. Even if you prefer to stay in the background, you can still contribute to the Mad Libs-style community poem, which the host performs as the evening’s final act.
By the end of the night, that room full of strangers won’t feel so strange after all. As poet Kay Kiara recently put it, “I cried with y’all so we family now.”
Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Busboys and Poets, 14th and V streets NW. $5. See Busboys and Poets’ website for the full schedule of open mic nights at all locations.
Sink into your better self during a sound bath at Eaton
The K Street corridor of downtown D.C. may seem like the last place you’d expect to find your bliss, but not if Artis Moon Amarché is your host. Each Thursday night, the holistic healing guide takes over the yoga room at the Eaton wellness center, on the second floor of the K Street hotel/co-working space, for a multi-instrumental sound bath and meditation journey to tune out the stresses of the world.
A D.C. native, Amarché combines her background in life coaching, reiki practice, cognitive behavioral therapy and trauma-informed yoga to lead participants on an inward exploration to, as she says, “reconnect you with your human nature.” It’s 90 minutes of candlelight and sage burning, accompanied by the gentle taps of a handpan drum, twinkling chimes and the hum of crystal singing bowls.
As your body adjusts from the stiffness of an office chair to a cocoon of blankets and pillows positioned atop a yoga mat, Amarché will commence your interior journey with prompts, encouraging you to ask your heart “what it wants more than anything” or “what shifts you’re trying to manifest.” “The theme of my work is restoration and transformation,” Amarché told The Post.
And her goal in each session is to give people “an opportunity to slow down and have some time to be with [themselves.]” She says she tailors each 30-person class — which often sells out — to the energy of the participants. Sometimes there is sleeping; there’s always (voluntary) group sharing. All of it is welcome. “You have a room full of strangers, but a lot of universal themes emerge,” Amarché says. “People want to feel loved. They want to feel safe.”
Thursdays at 7 p.m. Eaton, 1201 K St. NW. $30.
Get rowdy at Red Derby trivia
There’s only one place in D.C. that has trivia categories like “celebrities throwing tantrums” and “teens on the small screen.” That honor belongs to Red Derby. The small bar on 14th Street NW erupts with activity on Wednesday nights, with patrons arriving early to procure a good seat. Red Derby’s counterculture game night strays from the polished, political trivia that can be found at most bars around the city.
Whitney Lee, a Red Derby regular and trivia host who helped design the trivia night with other patrons and employees, lovingly refers to Red Derby’s trivia as “punk rock.” She’s easily recognizable as the one brandishing a cowbell to get the rowdy bar to quiet down so she can announce the next question.
It’s old school — with homemade categories and questions, teams scrawling their answers on paper, and an actual human tabulating the results.
Trivia night also falls on Paul Rudd night, which means half-priced side dishes, $3 High Life and $5 bubbly. As bartender Stephanie Carter explains, the theme night was inspired by a photo of Paul Rudd visiting the bar years ago. There is no deeper meaning — “it’s a bit.” And that is Red Derby’s trivia night in a nutshell: humor, beer and a total lack of pretension.
“You can go spend money anywhere in D.C. and they won’t care about you,” Julianne Luckey, a Red Derby regular, said on a recent trivia night. “But here they care about you.”
Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Red Derby, 3718 14th St NW. Free.