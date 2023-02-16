Seven D.C. hot spots to pull you through the last stretch of winter

Discover a new favorite comedian — risk free — at Hotbed

With everything else going on, we could all use a good laugh. If you want to take a chance on discovering a new favorite comedian, or need to hear a few jokes, head to Underground Comedy, a stand-up showcase held five nights each week at Hotbed in Adams Morgan.

Underground Comedy ran for seven years at the Big Hunt, and when that bar closed during the pandemic, founder Sean Joyce opened his own comedy club in a building formerly occupied by Songbyrd. Joyce curates the lineups himself: “I’ve been producing these shows in D.C. for the past 10 years,” Joyce says, “and I’ve gotten to know comics and try to be good at recognizing the people who are going to be funny, and try to give them opportunities.”

The shows are free, no reservations required, and held in a basement room with a bar at the back. Four rows of banquet chairs are arranged in a rough semicircle in front of the stage, meaning almost no one is safe from interacting with comedians, whether they’re asking “Where are y’all from?” or something more explicit.

The rapid-fire format features up to 15 comedians taking turns on the mic for just five minutes at a time, with almost no pause before the next comic comes onstage. Some of the acts are obviously still learning the stagecraft, figuring out timing or storytelling, while others are faces you might have seen opening at the Improv.

So who’d want to roll the dice on possibly suffering through terrible jokes? Plenty of people, apparently. Recent visits to Hotbed have found most seats taken before showtime.

Because even if one act utterly bombs, or just isn’t your thing, someone else will be trying to make you laugh in a few minutes.