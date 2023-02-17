Authorities discuss ‘resolution’ to case from congresswoman’s assault

Listen Gift Article Share

Attorneys are discussing a possible “resolution” to a criminal case over an assault on a member of Congress earlier this month in D.C., according to court documents. The talks come as the lawmaker has criticized the way authorities handled the suspect’s past cases. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight No other details about the discussions were provided in the brief filing from a defense attorney in U.S. District Court in D.C. The attorney asked a judge to push to March a court hearing that had been scheduled for Friday for the man accused of attacking Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.).

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. declined to comment. Kathryn D’Adamo Guevara with the federal public defender’s office did not immediately respond to an interview request. In her filing, she said the defendant, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, would not contest detention on a charge of assaulting a member of Congress. She also said she is waiting for prosecutors to disclose their evidence in the case

Hamlin, a 26-year-old authorities say was homeless and had 12 prior convictions for crimes including assault and robbery, was arrested after police accused him of attacking Craig on Feb. 9 at her apartment building on H Street in Northeast Washington.

According to court documents and a statement from Craig on social media, the assailant followed her onto an elevator after she got coffee in her apartment building lobby. He then grabbed her to stop her from leaving and punched her in the chin, causing her lip to bleed, the documents say. Craig has said she threw hot coffee on him and escaped.

The congresswoman’s office has said there is no evidence of a political motive, and police said the assailant showed signs of being in a mental crisis. Prosecutors said in court filings they do not have to prove a person knows they are attacking a lawmaker to file a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress.

Laura Cottrell, a spokeswoman for Craig, said the congresswoman was not available for an interview. Cottrell declined to comment on the resolution talks.

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, Craig said the attack called attention to how crime can sometimes be fueled by mental health problems and homelessness. But she also criticized the criminal justice system, saying that some of her alleged attacker’s prior arrests were not prosecuted at all in D.C.

“I got attacked by someone who the District of Columbia has not prosecuted fully over the course of almost a decade, over the course of 12 assaults before mine that morning,” she told the television station. “And so I think we have to think about how in the world can we make sure that we’re not just letting criminals out.”

It could not be learned how many times Hamlin has been arrested in D.C. or elsewhere only to have prosecutors decline to pursue the case. Cottrell said Friday that Craig was referring to the suspect’s assault cases in the D.C. area, rather than just the city itself, that she feels were not handled appropriately.

A memorandum filed by the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office arguing Hamlin should be detained listed 12 prior convictions since 2015. Six were for crimes that occurred in D.C., where federal prosecutors handle almost all criminal offenses. Other convictions were in Maryland and Virginia.

Records show that in total, Hamlin has been convicted of three assaults, and two robberies, in addition to nonviolent offenses such as theft, marijuana possession, unlawful entry, using a false identification card, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Hamlin’s most serious crimes include a felony robbery in Montgomery County, Md., in 2021, for which he was sentenced to a year in behind bars, and an assault on a police officer in D.C. in November, for which he spent 35 days in jail. In that case, records show Hamlin became combative after being arrested near the U.S. Capitol on an outstanding warrant and spit blood at police officers and paramedics, several of whom were injured trying to restrain him.

Prosecutors also noted in court documents that Hamlin has often failed to appear for court dates, missing every single hearing — including one where he was supposed to be sentenced — in the last half of 2022. The court filing says there were numerous warrants for his arrest.

The same day Craig was attacked, she joined Republicans in blocking a pair of bills passed by the D.C. Council, including one to revise the criminal code. Critics have asserted that bill would make the city less safe, though its proponents say it is a necessary overhaul of outdated law. Her office has said Craig made her decision before the attack.

