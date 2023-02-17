America’s favorite bald eagle couple moves off-camera and lays an egg

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington’s most famous bald eagle couple has moved into a new nest at the U.S. National Arboretum and laid at least one egg inside it, experts said. But the pair, in that new home, will no longer have an online video feed for their flock of fans to watch their every move.

The eagles — known as Mr. President and Lotus, short for Lady of the United States — set up the second nest on the massive Northeast Washington property about three weeks ago, before settling there this month. The new nest is closer to Langston Golf Course, along the Anacostia River, and about a mile as the eagle flies from their old spot.

It’s a big change for the famous pair, experts said, but not unheard of. Their latest egg, which experts believe Lotus laid Feb. 5, is expected to hatch in mid-March.

Lotus and Mr. P hatched two eggs last year, though one of the eaglets died.

Mr. P and his previous partner, the First Lady, nested in 2014 in an 80-foot tall tulip poplar in the azalea area of the arboretum. Wildlife biologists cheered their presence at the site, where bald eagles hadn’t set up a nest in more than 70 years. But when the pair had trouble reproducing, the First Lady moved out, and early in 2021, Lotus — a younger female eagle — swooped in.

The eagles’ new nest is more secluded, perched in a roughly 100-foot-tall white oak tree in a more wooded area of the arboretum. It’s not near trails and harder for humans to get to and see, experts said.

Lotus is not as much of an “urban bird” as Mr. P, said Sue Greeley, a wildlife manager and arborist at the arboretum, and having to fly over the arboretum, the golf course and a neighborhood to get to their hunting grounds at Kingman Island may have unnerved her.

“I think with all of the stuff going on, she was like, ‘I want my own place. I don’t want your ex-wife’s place,’” Greeley said of Lotus.

Eagles will sometimes use a nest for several years, then move and build a new one. Sometimes, new predators such as great horned owls or raccoons spur a move; other times, it’s because they may feel their tree has become less sturdy.

One thing that’s clear is the power couple wanted privacy at the arboretum, which is located off New York Avenue. Because the new nest is in a more wooded spot, experts said they don’t plan to install an eagle camera. A video feed had given a bird’s-eye view of the birds’ nest since 2015, and they have long been celebrities on social media.

But burying fiber to hook up a camera and equipment at the new nest site would do major damage to tree roots there, and from “an arboretum perspective, that’s a non-starter,” Greeley said.

The camera at their old nest will stay in place. It’s possible that another bald eagle pair could take over the spot but more likely that a hawk or gray horned owl will, experts said.

Bald eagles have made a comeback across the country and in the D.C. region. Experts estimate that there are now about 20 nests between Great Falls and Mount Vernon.

In the 1960s, there were only 400 breeding pairs in the Lower 48. Bans on pesticides and the passage of the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s helped slow their decline. There have also been improvements to bald eagle’s habitats, clean-air and water initiatives, and other protections in areas where they live.

The birds have also learned to adapt to the surroundings. In 2007, they were removed from the endangered species list, and as the country’s national bird, they’re protected under several federal laws.

D.C.'s most well-known bald eagle pair has a long history. Mr. President and the First Lady showed up at the arboretum in 2014, marking the first time a pair of bald eagles had been spotted nesting at the site since 1947.

Bald eagles typically mate for life unless there’s a problem. Mr. P and the First Lady laid and hatched seven chicks before having troubles and splitting thereafter.

Another bald eagle pair in the region, known as Rosa and Martin, laid three eggs this month in Leesburg along the Dulles Greenway. Last year, the pair laid two eggs, but only one, an eaglet that was named Orion, hatched. Orion fledged the nest in June and hasn’t been seen on the camera since, according to officials for the Dulles Greenway.

For some eagle watchers, not having a view of the nest of Mr. P and Lotus will be a bummer, especially with the excitement of the egg. Viewers often commented when the eagles worked on repairing their nest or brought in their dinner of bloody fish.

Greeley said it’s been “an awesome run” of the eagle camera.

“To have the camera there was just fascinating to watch,” she said. “You were voyeuring into somebody’s private life. We could watch the development stages we read about and get to visualize and see it in a natural nest.”

But she said of Mr. P and Lotus: “They deserve to have some peace.”

