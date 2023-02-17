Video shows D.C. police shoot man while probing assault he didn’t do

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police released video Friday from the body camera of an officer who shot and wounded a man last week while investigating a reported assault that authorities later determined the man was not involved in. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police have said that the officer was trying to question the man — Steven Shaw, 38 — in connection with the reported assault in Southeast Washington and that Shaw did not comply with the officer’s orders to exit a vehicle. Shaw’s mother, who was in the vehicle with him, has said he resisted exiting because he felt he had done nothing wrong.

The video made public Friday largely confirms what police and the mother have said previously. It shows a chaotic interaction that starts with Shaw insisting he is not the person police are seeking, and quickly escalates as the officer — identified as Alex Rosario-Berroa — tries to pull Shaw out of the vehicle.

At one point, Rosario-Berroa pulls out his gun and yells, “Stop f------ reaching. You’re going to get shot.” A muffled sound can be heard a moment later, as Shaw’s mother, Dorothy Hoes, 64, reaches over and says, “Don’t shoot him.” At that point, Shaw had twisted his upper body away from the officer.

Shaw then says, “He shot me. Why you shoot me?”

The shooting is being investigated by the police department’s force investigation team, which will refer its findings to the prosecutors at the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office to decide whether criminal charges are warranted. Rosario-Berroa, who has been on the force four years and is assigned to the 7th District, has been put on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Efforts to reach Rosario-Berroa were not immediately successful.

Shaw remained hospitalized Friday. He was charged after the shooting with possessing drugs that police alleged he had hidden in his clothing, according to court documents. An arrest affidavit filed in court says paramedics found about 25 grams of cocaine when they cut off Shaw’s pants in an ambulance to treat his injuries. Shaw has not yet been assigned an attorney or made an appearance in court.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE, in Anacostia. It happened after a woman called 911 to report an assault.

The woman, who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity out of concern for her safety, said she had dropped off a friend for an appointment and was waiting for her to return.

While waiting, the woman said, a man approached her as she sat in a vehicle, insulted her and struck her in the head with a metal box, cutting her. She said she followed the man and took pictures of him, then used those pictures to describe her assailant to a 911 operator. She said he was an older man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall who was wearing blue jeans, brown leather loafers and a brown fedora.

Police have said an officer who responded to the call saw a man “abruptly” get into the passenger side of a burgundy Jeep. The officer believed the man generally fit the description relayed to him of a possible assailant, police have said.

The video from Rosario-Berroa’s body camera starts as he approaches the Jeep. Shaw, wearing a black jacket with one yellow sleeve and one blue sleeve, rolls down the window. Rosario-Berroa asks the dispatcher, “Can you ascertain the description given for the male with the yellow and blue jacket? Is that the suspect, or is that the complainant?”

The dispatcher answers: “The suspect is the one with the blue jacket.”

It was not immediately clear from where that description came. In an interview with The Post, the woman who reported being assaulted did not describe her assailant as wearing a blue or yellow jacket.

In the video, Rosario-Berroa tells Shaw to get out of the Jeep, and he answers, “It’s not me.”

“If it’s not you, we’re going to just find out,” the officer says.

“I’m not getting out,” Shaw responds, his voice rising.

Shaw soon puts his hands up, while still sitting in the car. Rosario-Berroa appears to grow agitated and opens the car door, saying, “I don’t want to put my hands on you.”

The officer grabs Shaw by his jacket, threatening to pull him out of the vehicle. Shaw twists his body away from the officer, who by now has one hand on his gun as he pulls Shaw with his other hand. Shaw then says he has been shot, and officers handcuff him and pull him from the vehicle.

Court documents described the bullet wound as being in Shaw’s “mid-section.” Police said they did not find any weapons.

Police on Good Hope Road later arrested a different man in the reported attack on the woman, though his lawyer said prosecutors did not pursue criminal charges.

The woman said in an interview that she is upset with prosecutors for not pursuing charges in her case, and angry that police shot a man who did not attack her. Prosecutors have declined to comment as to why they did not pursue the case.

