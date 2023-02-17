He went to inspect his new home. Police handcuffed him for trespassing.

Listen Gift Article Share

Just after Bolaji Tubo bought a two-story corner house in Prince George’s County, a pipe burst. Months later, hoping to move into the home with his family, he went to meet with contractors to assess the water damage. But soon, Prince George’s County police arrived. Officers placed him in handcuffs and arrested him as neighbors watched, Tubo said.

The former owner of the property, claiming to still be the owner, had called the police on Tubo for trespassing.

Proof of Tubo’s property ownership was publicly accessible on a Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) government website. His Maryland driver’s license listed the address as his. Nonetheless, police detained him and told him to leave his property, according to court filings.

The officers were “verbally abusive,” and one, who is African American, told him that he should “go back to wherever he came from,” said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.

“They treated me as if I was nothing on that day,” Tubo said in an interview.

More than two years later, a Maryland jury awarded Tubo compensatory damages of $300,000 after he sued the county and won, according to online court records.

The jury found Prince George’s County police officers Sean Tunstall and Daniel Black liable for battery, false arrest and false imprisonment. Tunstall was also found liable for assault. Tunstall, Black and another officer, Jeremy George, were found liable for violating Tubo’s state constitutional rights.

Multiple efforts to reach Black, Tunstall and George were unsuccessful through the police union and using publicly listed numbers. The officers remain employed with the department, according to county police.

“It was a resounding victory for Mr. Tubo, who felt that he was mistreated and wanted to go to court to vindicate his rights,” said James Papirmeister, who along with attorney Matthew Bennett represented Tubo. “He was able to do that.”

The county filed motions asking the court to grant the officers a new trial and to remit the jury verdict. The motions were denied. The county withdrew an appeal, according to court filings. Rhonda L. Weaver, the county attorney for Prince George’s, said in a statement that the county “plans to satisfy the judgment” and that litigation is “no longer being pursued.” Weaver said her office will not comment further on the case.

An attorney representing the county at trial asserted that during the interaction with the officers, Tubo failed to show official documentation proving the home was his and that police had legal justification to detain him for refusing to leave the property, according to post-trial motions.

“The Defendants were confronted with circumstances where two people claimed ownership to the same property and where one person presented a deed which on its face proved ownership and another person without any proof of ownership,” the motion said. “The Defendants were forced to make decisions based on the facts they knew at the time.”

On April 17, 2020, at about 10:30 a.m., Tubo was visiting his house on Autumn Ridge Court in Bowie to meet with contractors inspecting water damage, he said.

Tubo had purchased the house in October 2019. According to online court records, the previous owner had been foreclosed. In a 911 call recording, an officer told the operator that a woman had walked into a district police station and told them she had “squatters at her house.”

While Tubo was speaking with the contractors inside, Prince George’s County police officers arrived along with the former property owner, Tubo said. The former owner showed them a deed from 1993, according to court documents. Tubo’s lawyers asserted in their lawsuit that the officers would have known that “a deed does not verify the current state of ownership, but rather shows the date a property was transferred from one party to another” had they been “properly trained.”

The officers and the former owner entered the house. Then, stepping outside, the officers asked him for documents to prove his ownership, Tubo said.

“I was shocked because, I mean, why would they come to ask me about something that I bought legally?” Tubo said.

Tubo explained that the documents were in storage due to the water damage, and asked for time to retrieve them, he said.

The officers said no, Tubo said, and told him that “the owner of the house has the documents here.”

Tubo, who said Tunstall called him a thief, then contacted his real estate agent, who sent him an emailed copy of the deed, he said. Tunstall “replied that the deed was fake” and ordered Tubo “to immediately leave the property and not come back,” the lawsuit asserts. Tunstall denied those allegations, according to post-trial documents.

They repeatedly asked Tubo to leave “until he could provide proof of ownership,” according to the defense’s motion to dismiss.

Tubo said he tried to reason with them and asked whether he could lock the house with his key before leaving, but officers arrested him. Black, with Tunstall’s assistance, “pushed” Tubo, causing his “leg to strike the police vehicle,” and handcuffed him, the lawsuit asserts. Black denied this at trial, according to the county’s post-trial motions.

“They were very aggressive with me,” Tubo said. “I decided, if I’m not careful, they might end up killing me.”

Black then “unlawfully searched” Tubo, according to the lawsuit, as neighbors watched from their windows, which Tubo said was embarrassing.

The contractors at one point also tried to show officers online records that listed Tubo as the owner, but the police told them to leave the house too, Tubo said.

Tubo was in handcuffs for about 20 minutes before police released him. While searching Tubo, Black found a driver’s license that had the home listed as Tubo’s address, according to post-trial motions. The officers did not charge him, according to court filings.

Tubo left, and he and his real estate agent called 911 to request that new officers respond to the home. Tubo returned to the property with his agent, and an acting lieutenant arrived. That lieutenant verified on the SDAT website that Tubo was the owner, according to defense court documents.

As the encounter wound down, police told Tubo the officers would be recommended for training, Tubo said.

In the motion to dismiss, the county said that “the evidence clearly shows” the officers did not know Tubo “had purchased the residence months earlier” and that the officers “were acting with the information they had before them.”

The defense’s motion described Tubo as “irate and aggressive towards the officers” and said that they “feared a possible assault on their persons.” Tubo said he “pleaded” with the officers but was not aggressive.

With a judgment entered in favor of Tubo, the county argued in post-trial motions that the officers did have probable cause and that the verdict was “excessive.”

“The whole idea of this country, the whole reason for the Bill of Rights, is freedom, is liberty. To do what we want without government interference,” said Bennett, one of Tubo’s attorneys. “We’ve seen many occasions … where it’s turned on its head for whatever reasons by police excesses.”

Tubo said he and his family were able to move into the home a few months after the interaction with police, once the water damage was cleared.

“The money is secondary,” Tubo said of the reward. “The most important thing to me, that makes me very happy, is that there’s law and order in the United States.”

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.

