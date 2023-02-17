Surge of warmth just set February records in the East, with more on the way

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was another week of numerous record highs and warm nighttime lows, from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. In addition to calendar day records, a number of monthly records were also toppled. The peak of this warm wave came along Wednesday into Thursday. Although very mild temperatures persisted into early Friday in much of the Northeast, a cold front was beginning to sweep the toasty February conditions out of the region.

Readings more typical of mid-February are on tap to sweep into the Northeast into the weekend. It’s a short stay, as another bubble of odd wintertime warmth expands northward through the middle of next week, which could set even more records.

Records already set

Dozens of daily high temperature records were set up and down the East Coast on Thursday. Temperatures surged into the mid-80s in several locations across Florida, the mid-70s in southwest Virginia and into the low and mid-50s in northern Vermont. Highs in the 60s and 70s across Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts set records for the entire month of February, according to climate expert Maximiliano Herrera.

Here’s a selected list of locations that established February record highs Thursday:

Islip, N.Y.: 71 degrees (old: 68 degrees, including last year)

Bridgeport, Conn.: 68 degrees (old: 67 degrees, including last year)

Bedford, Mass.: 72 degrees (old: 70 degrees, data since 1996)

Newport, R.I.: 69 degrees (old: 63 degrees, data since 1996)

Thursday’s scores of records along the East Coast followed a similar number further to the west Wednesday.

Around New York City, it was also as warm as it gets in February at night. Two observing sites there notched one of their top two warmest February low temperatures Thursday morning.

NYC Central Park: Second-warmest at 56 degrees (warmest: 58 degrees in 2017)

NYC LaGuardia: Warmest at 54 degrees (ties 54 degrees in 1985)

Many more locations broke records for warm lows Feb. 16, including Boston, with 46 degrees, and Albany at 38 degrees. Even further south, Tri-Cities, Tenn., registered a record warm low of 52 degrees that day.

Stations in Bridgeport, Islip, Newark, Boston and Providence among others also logged one of their top-10 warmest lows for February.

More next week

A larger surge of warm temperatures seems set to occur next week.

The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting the potential for widespread record highs and record high lows next Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in the Southeast and Florida are poised to head deep into the 80s or near 90 in spots. The Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic can expect readings well into the 70s to perhaps near 80.

On the other side of the Lower 48, a dip in the jet stream and Arctic air spilling into the region are set to bring the potential for record lows from Washington state to California and perhaps into the Intermountain West.

It will be quite the dynamic temperature environment mid- to late next week across the Lower 48. On Thursday, there could be widespread high temperatures of 25 to 35 degrees above normal in the East but as much as 40 degrees below normal in the northern Plains.

Winter’s never-ending story

Pulses of unusually high temperatures have continued to roll through the eastern half of the country since the beginning of the year: 2023 opened with what we described as “a burst of bewildering warmth.”

A majority of climate locations from Maine to the Mid-Atlantic are in the running for one of their top-five warmest climatological winters (December through February) on record, despite impressive Arctic blasts in December and early this month. This includes Washington, D.C.

Much of the broader region has now seen numerous top-end warm winters over recent decades. The increasing frequency of such events is a hallmark of human-caused climate change.

There continue to be predictions of more persistent cold late in February and into March.

If the cold does eventually arrive, it will be battling an increasingly hostile environment typical of approaching spring, such as rising temperature averages and an increasingly powerful sun. It also still remains uncertain as to how much the pattern will actually change, and how enduring it might be.

