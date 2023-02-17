Montgomery turned a road into a park. Residents want the street back.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home for much of 2020, Montgomery Parks seized the opportunity to use the county’s parkways — once intended for pleasure driving along scenic routes — for recreation areas where people could walk, bike, inline skate and socialize in the open air.

But when the parks department declared the experiment a success last month and announced that it intends to permanently narrow a stretch of Bethesda’s Little Falls Parkway and turn two lanes of the road into a linear park stretching from Arlington Road to Dorset Avenue, the revelation sent some residents scrambling to stop the project.

“They’ve taken what was a perfectly functioning roadway and made it an ugly mess that’s complicating everyone’s lives,” said Tom Eldridge, a member of the Kenwood Citizens Association. The association this month filed a lawsuit and appealed to the county council to block the park.

The dispute pits local homeowners against a parks department that embraced a popular pandemic-era practice that temporarily reclaimed road space for pedestrians, cyclists and others. Many cities and counties adopted similar programs, transforming parking lanes into outdoor dining areas and shutting down suddenly vacant streets for local residents to teach kids to ride bikes and roller blade.

Commandeering streets from vehicles was welcomed by cyclists and environmental activists who often vent frustration with the car-centric design of American suburbs. But those road closures were not always embraced by NIMBY-minded homeowners who despise the increased traffic and rely on the roads to get in and out of their neighborhood.

Some residents who live in Kenwood near the narrowed stretch of Little Falls Parkway say they have seen worsening rush hour traffic push commuters onto residential streets that lack sidewalks and other safety features. They also claim the closure has caused delays for school buses, firetrucks and ambulances.

The Kenwood neighborhood, which is in Chevy Chase and Bethesda, is a suburban stretch of Montgomery County populated with multimillion-dollar homes in a region where the median income falls between $178,000 and $208,000, according to census data. The cherry blossom-lined streets, which draw thousands of visitors every year, are the pride of the neighborhood. Some residents said they fear the lane-closures will make traffic unbearable this spring when people flock to the area to eye the iconic white blooms.

Mounting pushback against the park has raised concerns for County Executive Marc Elrich, whose office said in a statement on Thursday he plans to meet with residents to hear them out in the next few weeks.

“In the meantime, [Elrich] hopes the Planning Board will direct Parks to stop the implementation of the park until they have gathered more community input,” Scott Peterson, a spokesman for the county executive, said in an email. “He questions the Parks Department’s focus on this project in an area where many of the neighbors are actively opposed to it and where it does not expand green space while at the same time there are many County residents are underserved with green space and both want and need projects to meet their communities’ needs.”

Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks, disagreed with the allegation that the agency has plowed ahead without public input.

“While we weigh the concerns of neighbors carefully, we’ve heard feedback both in favor and opposed to the pilot project and we have to consider the needs of all residents as we make decisions about the most efficient use of existing parkland," Riley said in an email.

Montgomery Parks was inspired to open Little Falls Parkway to pedestrians and cyclists in 2020 as people flooded the parks department with complaints of overcrowded trails and parks across the county — especially along the popular Capital Crescent Trail that crosses Little Falls Parkway.

“It’s kind of almost hard to remember now, how shut down everything was, but we were told not to go anywhere or do anything,” said Darren Flusche, Montgomery Parks division chief for the park, planning and stewardship division. “People needed to go outside and stretch their legs.”

Flusche said Montgomery Parks has consistently been adjusting to public feedback since the agency first closed Little Falls Parkway to cars in April 2020. The agency endeavors to balance safety concerns at the Capital Crescent Trail crossing, demand for more recreation space, and worries about traffic — and the plan to permanently turn a stretch of Little Falls Parkway into a two-lane road is an attempt to reach a workable compromise between competing interests, he added.

Montgomery Parks will present its proposal to maintain the two-lane configuration at a public meeting tentatively scheduled for March 23, and the Planning Board will probably vote on the issue on March 30.

The contention over the parkway is the latest bit of turbulence for the Montgomery Planning Board following a rocky year. The board oversees park and planning work in Montgomery County through the Montgomery County Planning Department and Montgomery Parks. But public trust in the Planning Board has taken a hit over the past year following a controversy that spurred the entire board to resign in October at the county council’s behest.

The Kenwood Citizens Association cited that waning trust when it filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court last week alleging that the parks department failed to follow rules requiring federal approval and public input before moving forward with plans to narrow Little Falls Parkway and build a park on two lanes of the road.

“Given recent County scandals, we are surprised that even under new leadership the Parks Department is willing to play fast and loose with such an important issue directly affecting safety in these communities,” Pete Rizik, president of the Kenwood Citizens Association, said in a statement.

Although many residents say they have felt the impact of slower traffic, local officials in interviews said the two-lane structure has not significantly impaired public services.

Charles Bailey is the operations division chief for Montgomery Fire & Rescue. He said restricting cars on Little Falls Parkways to two lanes would intuitively slow traffic along that stretch of the road, but he said he did not anticipate the change would interfere significantly with emergency services in the area.

“If there were some demonstrable impact to safety then I would be throwing up red flags in the background, and I just don’t see them,” he said.

Similarly, Jessica Baxter, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County Public Schools, said the district’s transportation department has not documented any delays associated with school bus pickup and drop-off for Somerset Elementary, which is near the now-two-lane parkway.

Little Falls Parkway is a gently curving road lined by trees and intersected by the Capital Crescent Trial, which is popular with cyclists. Safety concerns at the trail crossing led Montgomery Parks to reduce the speed limit along the parkway to 25 mph and reduce the road to two lanes at the intersection following a collision that killed a cyclist in 2016.

In April 2020, Montgomery Parks began closing all four lanes of the road to vehicles for most daylight hours on weekends. But the four-lane closures pushed drivers into quiet neighborhoods and doubled cut-through traffic on residential streets that were not designed to accommodate commuters, according to data shared by the parks department.

“That was a legitimate issue,” Flusche said. Montgomery Parks needed to find a solution that addressed traffic while balancing the demand for more park space in an area where more than 40 percent of households are in multiunit buildings that probably lack yard space, he added.

To solve the cut-through conundrum, Montgomery Parks decided keep the road open but restrict traffic to two lanes from Arlington to Dorset in late-2022. The result, traffic studies showed, was healthy flow on Little Falls and an end to cut-through traffic in the Kenwood neighborhood.

But some residents refute the data presented by public officials, because it does not match what they claim to be seeing with their own eyes.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of citizens joined a virtual public meeting to hear the results of a traffic study and raise more than 300 questions about the project with Montgomery Parks employees. Some residents enthusiastically backed the Little Falls promenade, telling stories about walking the park every morning and using the space to teach their kids to ride bikes. Others lamented a dramatic increase in cars zipping through their neighborhoods, slowdowns during their evening commutes and a lack of public input on the lane closures.

Opponents of the project view it as an unnecessary addition to an area that already has plenty of park space along the nearby Capital Crescent Trail and in Norwood Park.

“We have a lot of recreational space where we are, it’s an embarrassment of riches,” said Patricia Johnson, who lives in Kenwood near the parkway. “There are other parts of the county that need the money and the recreational space more than we do.”

