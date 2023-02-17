Mistrial in murder case of ex-Pentagon police officer who shot two men

Maryland prosecutors say that David Dixon, a former officer at the Pentagon, killed two men he confronted outside his condo building while leaving for work. (Video: Montgomery County Circuit Court)

The trial of a former Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two people in a car he fired at as it drove away from him in a dark Maryland parking lot two years ago ended in a mistrial Friday after the jury could not reach an agreement in his case.

David Dixon’s four-day trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court centered on surveillance video taken outside the Takoma Park condominium building where Dixon lived. The video showed, Dixon, 41, running through the parking lot with his gun drawn and positioning himself in front of the car. At one point, the car moved toward him before turning away and driving off.

“I was in fear of my life, sir,” Dixon told one of his attorneys, Michael Lawlor, while testifying during the trial. “I had a 2,000-pound vehicle come towards me.”

He said the angle captured by the surveillance video did not reflect his view of the car as it started toward him.

His attorneys also appealed to jurors’ sense of public safety and highlighted his client’s 15 years as a police officer.

“Do we want people like him to walk away from crime?” Lawlor asked, adding, “When someone puts themselves in a situation — not to be a vigilante — but because they see a crime in progress, do we expect perfection of them? Or does the lack of perfection mean that you go to jail for the rest of your life?”

He noted a brief duration that passed from the time Dixon decided to shoot until he pulled the trigger. “A two second delay,” added another attorney for Dixon, William Brennan. “Thousand one. Thousand two.”

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the case would not be over.

“We’re going to try it again," McCarthy said. “One hundred percent.”

The trial began Monday and included not only testimony from Dixon — who at the time of the encounter was an off-duty offer at the Pentagon Force Protection Agency — but also testimony from Michael Thomas, the driver of the Lexus sedan. He was not hit by any of the bullets but desperately drove his dying friends — Dominique Williams, 32, and James Johnson, 38 — to a hospital while on the phone with 911.

“He killed my friends!” Thomas shouted to the 911 operator, a recording of which was played in court. “Please God, please God, please God, please God …”

McCarthy expanded on those recollections during his closing arguments, saying Thomas could hear Johnson choking on his own blood and knew Williams was writhing in pain. “What’s that experience like?” he asked softly.

Thomas, 38, also candidly told jurors why he and his two friends had gone into the dark parking lot in Takoma Park in the first place: to break into vehicles. “We were just riding around,” he told Assistant State’s Attorney George Simms, “checking to see what we could find.”

Riding in the back seat, Williams was struck by a bullet that went through the trunk of the car, into his back and into his right lung, according to prosecutors. Johnson was in the front passenger seat and was struck by a bullet that passed through the passenger seat into his back and through his heart, according to forensic and autopsy findings prosecutors presented.

“Catastrophic injuries,” McCarthy said in his closing argument.

“The defendant was not going to let these people — Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson and Mr. Thomas — get away,” Simms told jurors. “He appointed himself a one-man vigilante that morning.”

Dixon has another trial, set for start Feb. 27, on a charge of first-degree assault amid accusations he pointed a shotgun at a woman who was homeless and entered his condo building’s lobby in 2020. That incident also was captured on surveillance video. First-degree assault can carry up to 25 years in prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

