Carjacker stole crutches, left amputee stranded in the cold, police say

A 26-year-old Maryland man is accused of raping, kidnapping and carjacking people he met on a dating app at gunpoint, leaving one victim in the trunk of a car overnight and stranding another — an amputee — in the cold after stealing his crutches, according to police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Rodney Richardson, of Brandywine, faces additional charges including handgun offenses and armed robbery. He was taken into custody on Monday and remains at the county jail, Prince George’s County police said. It was not immediately clear whether Richardson has an attorney. Efforts to reach relatives of Richardson through publicly listed phone records were unsuccessful.

Richardson was arrested on two separate incidents from Feb. 2 and Feb. 10 police said.

In the first case, officers responded to a reported armed carjacking in Brandywine, police said. The victim told police that he had been carjacked and robbed of his phone and wallet by a man he started talking to on Tinder on Feb. 1, according to charging documents.

Identified only by the profile name and image as “Joe,” according to charging documents, they exchanged phone numbers and began texting, the victim told police.

After meeting at the Greenbelt Metro station on Feb. 1 at about 10:05 p.m., according to the charging documents, they drove to a dirt road in Brandywine and exited the car “to smoke and talk.” The victim gave the man his cell phone to use, according to the charging documents, before he “pulled out a silver handgun, pointed it at him and demanded his wallet.”

The man also demanded the victim’s debit card pin number and then fled with the victim’s phone, wallet and car, police said.

The man returned shortly after and “took both crutches from the Victim, who is an amputee, leaving him stranded on a night that was reported to be 25 degrees Fahrenheit,” before fleeing in the victim’s car again, according to charging documents.

The victim tried to seek help by grabbing two tree branches to walk but was unsuccessful, and “began to crawl on his hands and knees as he was unable to walk due to being an amputee,” court documents state. The victim switched to “dragging his behind across the pavement and hid in a nearby ditch” in fear the man would come back, according to the charging documents. An off-duty police officer found the victim in the ditch after seeing “what he thought was a body on the ground and turned around to investigate” and called law enforcement.

During the investigation, the victim identified Richardson in a photo array as the man who robbed him, according to charging documents.

In the second case, Prince George’s County police detectives were notified of a sexual assault Sunday, police said. According to charging documents, the victim told police that he met Richardson on Tinder on Feb. 6 and in person on Feb. 10.

The victim drove to a church to meet Richardson in public, and from there, Richardson invited the victim to his home, according to the charging documents. The victim parked his car at the church and they left in Richardson’s car. Once at the home, they didn’t go inside, but the victim told police Richardson offered him something to eat and drink. After the victim accepted the food, Richardson went to his garage “and when he came out, he had a silver handgun,” according to the charging documents.

Richardson demanded his social security and bank account information, his phone and identification, according to the charging documents.

Richardson then “tied the victim’s hands and ordered him to lay in the trunk of another vehicle on the property,” before raping him at gunpoint, according to the charging documents.

Richardson “ordered the victim to stay in the trunk of the car all night while he watched him” and said they would go to the victim’s bank the next day to withdraw money, police allege. He also threatened the victim, saying “if he did not comply with his demands, he would kill him and his entire family since he now knew where they lived,” authorities allege in charging documents.

The next day Richardson drove the victim to a bank in the victim’s car and “made him withdrawal a $4,500.00 cashier’s check payable to his name,” according to the charging documents. Richardson drove the victim to another bank to cash the check and then to a dispensary to buy marijuana in D.C. before returning to the church where they met. He returned the victim’s identification and phone and “allowed the victim to drive home,” charging documents state.

The victim fled and later identified Richardson by name and provided photos of Richardson, police said in court documents.

A spokesperson for Tinder said they were unable to locate an account under Richardson’s name.

“What stands out the most to me is the inherent dangers of using dating apps,” said Maj. Zachary O’Lare, operations commander of the Bureau of Investigations & Forensic Science.

At this time, Richardson has only been connected to these two cases, O’Lare said.

O’Lare said people should use precautionary measures when using dating apps, such as setting meetings in public and letting a friend know the location and time.

