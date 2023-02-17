Friday made our world a stage, featuring wind and rain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Few recent days have outdone Friday for sheer meteorological theatricality, with the elements enough in evidence to make us possibly recall "Twelfth Night" and the refrain "Hey, Ho, the wind and the rain." Plenty of rain fell in Washington on Friday and great gusts of wind lashed the area, both of them principal players in a dark and stormy day of sudden change in temperature.

Many have found symbolism in the references to wind and rain in “Twelfth Night,” which is regarded as one of the more poignant, popular and romantic of Shakespeare’s comedies.

It may be more appropriate here, however, to note merely that key ingredients of our Friday included copious quantities of wind and rain.

Friday offered a full moisture spectrum, from mist to downpour. Rainfall amounted to 0.58 inches.

It fell from skies so dark and gray at noontime as to portend the presence of great atmospheric forces.

These included the wind, unrelenting for hours and gusting in Washington to 49 mph, as the thermometer plummeted from the 60s to the 30s.

From a high of 63 degrees at 11:21 a.m. Washington’s temperature plunged 25 degrees to 38 before 8 p.m., underscoring Friday’s message of transience.

As temperatures plunged, winds pushed and shoved unwary pedestrians and clawed at vegetation, toppling trees onto roads throughout the rain-soaked, storm-lashed area.

