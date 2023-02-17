D.C.’s Wilson Aquatic Center closed for emergency repairs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.’s busiest aquatic center remained shuttered for emergency repairs Friday after inspectors discovered a number of problems with the facility earlier in the week and immediately closed it, city officials said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Inspectors from D.C. Health found more than a dozen violations of city regulations at the Wilson Aquatic Center in Tenleytown during a Tuesday inspection. The issues included a broken dehumidifier, leaking pipes, a loose grab rail, improper record keeping and low water temperatures in sinks and showers, according to a copy of the inspection report.

The report also found the department of recreation failed to report an unspecified illness at the facility on Feb. 10 as required by D.C. code. Pool water was rated in “excellent” condition.

D.C. Health and D.C.’s Department of General Services said in a joint statement Friday that the facility would reopen as soon as repairs were complete but did not give a date when that might occur. One D.C. official said the center’s HVAC system must be replaced and it’s unclear when parts might arrive.

Advertisement

“The health, safety and well-being of District residents is our foremost priority,” the statement read. “The Wilson Aquatic Center received notice from the Department of Health (DOH) on issues requiring corrective actions. The Department of General Services (DGS) is working on the necessary repairs and the pool will be reopened, as soon as the repairs are completed.”

D.C. officials call the 54,000-square-foot aquatic center one of the city’s “premier” indoor pools. The facility has one competition-sized pool, a leisure pool, a whirlpool and a leisure room. The center underwent a nearly $35 million renovation in 2009.

D.C. has 12 indoor pools scattered around the city.

D.C. public schools also sent a letter to parents this week that a playground used by Bruce-Monroe Elementary School students at the Park View Recreation Center in Northwest Washington had elevated lead levels on the synthetic rubber mats used for surfacing.

Advertisement

The letter said routine tests by the general services department found lead levels higher than the 400 parts-per-million limit set by the federal government. The playground near Warder Street was closed Wednesday. The letter said two other playgrounds at the center had acceptable levels of lead.

“Please note that initial test results show that lead was not detected on any playground surface that a person would be in direct contact with while on the equipment,” wrote Ely Ross, the chief operating officer for D.C. schools.

The tests discovered the lead in runoff water after the playground was washed, according to the letter.

Ross wrote that the source of the lead was probably not the playground surface but the surrounding environment. Sources could include rain washing chemicals from cars, lead-based paint or construction onto the playground, he wrote.

The playground will be power-washed to remove the lead and tested again before it is reopened, Ross wrote.

A study found elevated lead levels at 17 public school playgrounds in 2019.

GiftOutline Gift Article