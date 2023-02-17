12 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Women’s History Month brings many chances to celebrate women — from historical figures to great artists to our own grandmothers. Through March 26 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Silent Sentinel Sunday walking tours at Freedom Plaza: Beginning in January 1917, members of the National Woman’s Party picketed the White House six days per week, holding signs and banners asking for the right to vote. They were harassed by spectators, had their signs forcibly taken and destroyed, and were eventually arrested for such crimes as “obstructing traffic.” Join a National Park Service ranger from the Belmont-Paul House — currently closed for repairs — on a 45-minute walking tour to learn more about how these peaceful protests affected public views of suffrage. Sundays at 11 a.m. Free.

March 4

Music HerStory Zine Workshops at the National Museum of American History: In the days before the internet, handmade magazines, or zines, fueled a sense of community among readers who lived far apart but connected over shared interests — whether that was punk rock, feminism or something else. Artist and storyteller Evan Keeling discusses the history of zines and teaches how to create your own during two workshops at the National Museum of American History’s conference center. The morning session is for families; an afternoon session is targeted at teenagers and adults. Each is scheduled to last two to three hours, and supplies are included. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free; registration required.

March 5-26

Women’s History Month Sunday concert series at the National Gallery of Art: Each Sunday in May, the National Gallery’s West Garden Court comes alive with music — music composed by women and performed by gifted female artists. Emily Levin, the principal harpist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, leads off the series on March 5; on March 26, pianist Inna Faliks presents the D.C. premier of Veronika Krausas’s Master and Margarita Suite for Piano. One deviation from the schedule: On Wednesday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, pianist Sarah Cahill performs works stretching from the baroque period to today. (Cahill’s concert is the only one that does not require advance registration.) Sundays at 3 p.m. Free; registration required. Tickets become available 10 days before the event.

March 5-27

Washington Women in Jazz: It’s been more than a decade since pianist Amy K. Bormet started the Washington Women in Jazz festival to showcase talented local musicians, and this year, her trio kicks off a month of performances with a show at Blues Alley on March 6. Catch multiple gigs by female artists around town, including an 18-piece big band at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, a showcase by jazz students from colleges across the Mid-Atlantic held at Mr. Henry’s and bassist Zoë Jorgenson’s trio at the Goethe-Institut. Various dates and locations. $10-$32.

March 8

‘On Art and the Female Body’ with the Hirshhorn: Hop online to hear a conversation between Hirshhorn curator Betsy Johnson and artist Loie Hollowell, who draws on her experience of pregnancy, birth and motherhood to create abstract paintings of the female body. The geometric forms she paints represent pregnant bellies and other body parts, rendered in brilliant colors like cerulean blue and crimson. Register beforehand for the chance to ask Hollowell a question on Zoom, or just listen on YouTube or Facebook Live. 8 to 8:45 p.m. Advance registration required for Zoom only.

Hands-on With Quilt-Making at Phillips at THEARC: Artist Linling Lu, whose colorful concentric circles are on display at the Phillips Collection, also creates quilts inspired by her grandmother. For this event, held at the Phillips’ gallery in Congress Heights, participants are asked to bring treasured fabric and textiles — “such as fabric passed down from their grandmother” — to design original quilts, while learning about Lu’s inspiration and technique. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free; registration required.

March 8 and 14

National Museum of Women in the Arts online chats: The National Museum of Women in the Arts is still under renovation, but celebrations for International Women’s Day continue online with a virtual festival on March 8. The all-day programming on Zoom begins with an update on the museum’s transformation and continues with a curator talk, a performance by D.C.’s women-only go-go band Be’la Dona and a cocktail demo from local mixologists. Later in the month, curators from the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Art Gallery of Ontario join NMWA’s March 14 webinar to discuss an upcoming exhibition focusing on modern European art history called “Making Her Mark,” which will feature paintings and silver works from NMWA’s collection. Free; registration required.

March 9

‘Riot! Funny Women Stand Up’ at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s Women’s History Month comedy special returns with headliner Janelle James, the comedian and actor who made a career breakthrough as the scene-stealing (and charmingly incompetent) principal of “Abbott Elementary.” The rest of the bill includes Ali Kolbert, Sam Jay and Atsuko Okatsuka, comics who have performed on “The Tonight Show,” written for “Saturday Night Live” and landed a stand-up special on HBO, respectively. Snag tickets early, because shows have sold out in previous years. 8 p.m. $29-$69.

‘(S)heroes’ at National Gallery Nights: The National Gallery of Art’s monthly after-hours programming returns from its winter break with a party dedicated to female heroes. Learn about female artists during pop-up presentations from the National Museum of Women in the Arts, dance to music by female musicians in the East Building’s airy atrium, get a preview of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, create your own art, sip cocktails and taste gelato. Warning: These events fill up quickly. Passes become available on the National Gallery’s website on March 2 at noon, and a limited number of passes will be available at 10 a.m. on the day of the event, then at the door. 6 to 9 p.m. Free; registration required.

March 14

‘She Comes First’ at Miracle Theatre: In honor of Women’s History Month, nonprofit organization Story District is hosting its annual “She Comes First” showcase with first-person tales by female storytellers. The stories this year include Alexandra Khouri’s experience as a witness to a traffic accident, Whitney Ellenby’s romantic trip to New Orleans and Jasmine Jones’s remembrance of her grandmother’s battle with breast cancer. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $20.

March 16

Women in Wine at Vitis Fine Wines: Walk around during the Women in Wine celebration at Union Market’s Vitis Fine Wines and Spirits and you’ll get to chat with a few of the family-owned shop’s favorite female movers and shakers in the industry, from winemakers to importers. Ten wines will be on hand to sample during this happy hour event. 6:30 to 8 p.m. $25.

March 16 and 30

Live at the Library at the Library of Congress: The Library of Congress’s free weekly after-hours gathering has a pair of evenings dedicated to Women’s History Month. March 16 features photojournalist Sharon Farmer, the first woman and first African American to be director of the White House Photography Office, and Anne Tucker, curator emerita at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, discussing the history of female photographers in conjunction with the library’s ongoing “Not an Ostrich” photo exhibit. (6 to 8 p.m.) On March 30, veterans of Olivia Records, a woman-run record label founded in D.C. in the 1970s, talk about their experiences with historian Bonnie Morris. (7 to 8 p.m.) Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Free; timed passes required.

