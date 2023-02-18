Maryland’s wild turkeys are disappearing. Experts want to know why.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wild turkeys were once a common part of the Maryland landscape, but they’ve nearly disappeared in parts of the state. Now a three-year project is underway to try to figure out how to revive their population. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Experts at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources kicked off a large-scale research project this year to examine the factors affecting wild turkeys. The work is the first of its kind and will focus on areas where the populations are doing well, including Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties in western Maryland, and compare the findings to data from the Lower Eastern Shore, where the size of wild turkey flocks has shrunk.

“We want to look at why are there more birds in one area of the state versus another,” said Bob Long, the department’s wild turkey project manager. “They were historically here in Maryland, and they’re an important part of the ecosystem, so we wouldn’t want to see them disappear.”

Weighing between eight and 20 pounds, wild turkeys are typically found near forests because trees provide a safe place for them to roost. They tend to nest in areas with grasses and shrubs, where they are more protected from predators.

They’d once been found in abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region, experts said, but unrestricted hunting plus little regulation on harvesting timber in the forests where they live caused their numbers to drop.

“We cut down just about every tree to build houses and farm, and these birds were pushed into smaller and smaller blocks of habitat,” Long said. At one point, he said, Maryland was down to “a few hundred birds” in only the mountainous western part of the state where it’s more difficult to develop the land or hunt.

In the 1960s and 1970s, a widespread effort across the United States helped restore wild turkey populations. In Maryland, experts even trapped the birds and relocated them to more suitable habitats, unoccupied by humans. Experts believe there are now an estimated 40,000 wild turkeys across the state.

“What we’re finding out is that 30 to 40 years after the restoration period, the population is starting to decline in some parts of the state,” Long said. Along the Eastern Shore, the wild turkey population has dipped between 30 and 40 percent from a peak 20 years ago.

“We’re really interested to see what’s causing the drop,” he said.

Another worry, experts said, is that the number of young wild turkeys is dropping. On average, a hen used to have three to four young that would make it to maturity. Now, Long said, they’re more likely to have two or fewer, which means there aren’t enough new birds to replace the ones that die each year.

“If that trend continues,” Long said, “we’re concerned that we may see more widespread declines in their population.”

The research in Maryland is part of an effort being replicated in other states in the Mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Partners in the project include the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pennsylvania Game Commission, New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, Pennsylvania State University and University of Pennsylvania.

The public is also being asked to help researchers by reporting in an online form any wild turkey flocks they see during the winter.

To study wild turkeys, experts first have to catch them, and that’s no easy task.

Researchers lure them using cracked corn, wheat or sunflower seeds as bait and then use nets to catch them. The birds are outfitted with leg bands, and GPS radio transmitters are placed on the hens.

Tracking the wild turkeys will allow experts to observe how they survive, reproduce, move throughout the area and find suitable habitat. Experts said they’ll also consider the impact of weather, disease and predators on the population, and see whether changes should be made to regulations for hunting and harvesting of wild turkeys.

Mitchell Blake, a biologist in the Mid-Atlantic region for the National Wild Turkey Federation, said the work of Long’s team is critical because of threats to not only wild turkeys but also other wildlife.

“We need to figure out what’s driving their population changes so we can figure out if we can get back to high numbers for them … or at least sustain them,” Blake said.

