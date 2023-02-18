6-year-old found with gun in Norfolk school, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A 6-year-old brought a handgun to an elementary school in Norfolk on Thursday, police said. The discovery came in the same area of Virginia as the school where another 6-year-old shot a teacher last month. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Staff at Little Creek Elementary School turned the gun over to officers on Thursday, Norfolk police said. No injuries were reported.

The shooting of the teacher last month at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News drew worldwide attention and has led to numerous repercussions.

Norfolk and Newport News, where the two incidents occurred, are about 25 miles apart in what is known as the Tidewater area of southeastern Virginia.

However, possession of a gun at school by a child of six or younger has not been limited to Virginia.

According to a news account, a 6-year-old brought a gun to school in a suburb of Philadelphia Feb. 9. Such incidents have occurred before this year.

In November, a 6-year-old found a loaded gun in his backpack after arriving at school in the Bronx, according to another news account. As reported the police said the 6-year-old apparently did not know the gun was there.

An incident involving a still-younger child was reported last year in Texas. Police in Corpus Christi said an off-duty officer reported that a 4-year-old student had a loaded handgun on a school campus. The officer took the gun, the police said.

