Broken elevators. No electricity. A stench that lingers in the hallways. For a senior citizen to live in those conditions, the District pays $2,467 a month. The city pays that even though the median rent for comparable apartments nearby cost about $850 less a month.

The city pays that even though officials have been told by different entities that they have been overpaying landlords to house low-income residents.

The city pays that even though those officials know that the millions of dollars they are wasting every year could go to help some of the tens of thousands of residents who have long been waiting and hoping for housing assistance.

On Thursday, The Washington Post published an investigative article by Steve Thompson and Dalton Bennett that details how the D.C. Housing Authority, in violation of local and federal regulations, regularly fails to ensure the rent it pays on behalf of low-income voucher holders falls in line with market prices.

By overpaying, the article noted, the city is able to help fewer people, has allowed landlords to turn buildings into privately run public housing projects and has contributed to a situation that makes housing less affordable for residents who don’t hold vouchers.

“The goal of the voucher program is to help tenants, who typically pay about 30 percent of their income toward rent, enter the private market,” the article reads. “But by failing to assess how much units are worth, DCHA has created a market of its own — on which developers and landlords have capitalized.”

In other words, the way the system is now set up, developers win, landlords win and residents lose.

If you have been following the mess the troubled DCHA has created when it comes to housing the city’s low-income residents, then the article’s findings might not surprise you. Even so, they should disturb you, and even anger you. The findings detail an expensive, avoidable failure by the city that comes at a damaging cost to residents.

Consider for a moment the more than 30,000 people who have been sitting on a DCHA waiting list, hoping to get help with obtaining housing that fits their needs. Within that figure are parents of school-aged children, people who have disabilities or care for disabled family members and senior citizens who don’t know how much longer they can sit on a waiting list.

In January, when DCHA held an event at a public library that aimed to get people off that waiting list, hundreds of people lined up outside the building, according to a DCist article. People in that line had been waiting more than a decade for that chance, since the waiting list was closed to new applicants in 2013. A person who had been waiting 14 years to get off that list told the reporter he had been standing in line behind someone who had been waiting 20 years.

When you are in need of housing, a month can feel too long. It’s hard to imagine what 20 years of waiting does to a person. When I was in high school, my mom found herself between housing situations, and for about a year, she and I shared a twin-size bed at a relative’s home. We were safe. Even so, that feeling of not having our own home, of having to rely on borrowed space, is one I have never forgotten. It felt unmooring.

Right now, there are children in the District who are counting on DCHA to become a better agency. A scathing report that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released in September found that the agency was failing to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” public housing. But residents who have depended on DCHA for housing didn’t need a report to tell them that. In previous columns, I have shared with you the stories of families who have felt let down by the agency. One dealt with a rodent infestation that grew so out of control it exacerbated a toddler’s asthma and a teenager’s depression. In another, a mother for years carried her son, who has cerebral palsy, up and down the stairs in their home, as she waited for the city to provide housing that could accommodate his needs.

In the investigative article, a mother of two sons, ages 5 and 7, who receives a voucher, describes living in a building where people sleep in the stairwells and police are frequently called. “It’s not a safe place to raise children,” she is quoted as saying.

What makes what city officials have been doing especially infuriating is they are not just overpaying landlords; they’re overpaying landlords for inadequate housing.

Another infuriating aspect: They have ignored, and even pushed aside, critics.

The article describes Bill Slover — who was appointed to the DCHA board by the D.C. Consortium of Legal Services Providers, which represents low-income residents — as raising concerns about rising voucher costs to both the previous director of the agency, Tyrone Garrett, and the current director, Brenda Donald. On Sept. 14, according to the article, Slover again asked Donald about the agency’s failure to check payments against the market, but a board member who had been appointed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) instructed Donald not to answer any more questions.

“Two weeks later, HUD issued its report, which squarely backed Slover’s assessments,” the article reads. “The report gave DCHA until the end of March to correct issues or risk escalating actions by federal officials. Bowser reacted to HUD’s report by pushing legislation through the D.C. Council that replaced DCHA’s board with a slightly smaller reform board, one that she said could ‘focus on its mission, not its differences.’ The board would still be controlled by the mayor, and several members kept their seats. Slover’s was eliminated.”

When Bowser first proposed changing the governing board, advocates for public housing residents expressed alarm about the change and the speed at which it was occurring.

“I hope it’s not a move to silence dissension,” one advocate told me at the time. “This is a time when we need all hands on deck with DCHA.”

In an interview Donald gave for the investigative article, she acknowledged the overpayments and said her stance on the issue changed after talking with HUD officials. “We are going to fix all of this,” she said.

The agency needs to not only fix it. They need to make fixing it a priority. Because that waiting list remains too long, and the city’s housing problem isn’t going away anytime soon. Another event in the past week showed that.

On Wednesday, despite pleas from advocates for the city to offer more time and assistance to the more than 70 unhoused people who were living in McPherson Square, officials cleared the encampment. Crews tossed tents and belongings into garbage trucks and, as onlookers chanted “shame,” the police hauled away two unhoused men who refused to leave voluntarily.

The following day, officials shared data that showed what happened to the people who had been displaced. Two were placed into permanent housing. Three agreed to go to a shelter.

But most of them, about 50 people, were believed to still be sleeping on the city’s streets — somewhere.

