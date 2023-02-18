D.C. teen ordered held until age 21 over killing of man in wheelchair

Listen Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered a 16-year-old to be committed to the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until he turns 21 for the fatal shooting of a paralyzed man in a wheelchair last year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The teen had pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder while armed in the Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting of 19-year-old Devin Brewer. Authorities say he fired indiscriminately at the man and his friends outside Brewer’s home in Northeast Washington during a drive-by, and investigators found a cellphone video in which he bragged about the crime. He was 15 at the time.

At an emotional sentencing hearing, Brewer’s mother, Daneen Wright, spoke of hearing the gunshots, running out the back door and seeing her son lying in his friends’ arms. But Wright, who is a pastor, said because of her Christian faith, she forgave the teen and hoped he used the time in custody to redirect himself on a positive path.

“As parents we don’t expect to bury our children. We expect them to bury us,” Wright said. “I’ve never cried so hard in my life.”

The teen’s public defender asked Judge Robert A. Salerno to order the teen committed until he was 18, while D.C. prosecutors sought the maximum sentence — keeping the youth in custody until he turned 21. In an 11-minute video played in court, the teen’s mother, siblings and football coaches described how he had once been a leader and athlete who they thought could play Division 1 football, until he began associating with a wrong crowd.

“With a brand new start in life, with new peers, he’ll be a better person,” his mother said. “He knows where he went wrong in life. He apologizes. He feels like he broke our family up over this situation.”

Before the judge issued his sentence, he asked the teen if he had any comments. “No sir,” the youth replied.

Salerno noted that the youth was also awaiting sentencing in a separate robbery case.

“When it was just one matter, all parties agreed to [a] psychiatric, residential treatment facility. Now we are in a different situation with conduct as serious as it gets — murder,” the judge said. “It is profoundly disturbing that someone would make the choice to do what you did. Imagine how the victim’s family felt or how your family would feel if it were you.”

The Washington Post generally does not identify minors charged with crimes in juvenile court. D.C. Superior Court granted The Post permission to observe the hearing on the condition that the youth’s identity would not be disclosed.

D.C. police investigators had also suspected the teen of being involved in a killing that occurred four days after Brewer’s — though prosecutors pushed them to find more evidence in the case and ultimately did not bring criminal charges.

Timothy Stewart, 39, was also killed during a drive-by shooting in Northeast Washington as he was on his way home from the store. Detectives later told his family they believe he was killed due to mistaken identity because Stewart was wearing a big winter coat, hat and mask.

Family members said detectives told them the teen was likely the killer — though they lacked a confession, eyewitness or cellphone video, as was available in Brewer’s case. During a meeting last fall, prosecutors from the D.C. attorney general’s office told them they would not be bringing a case. As Brewer’s family got some measure of closure, Stewart’s relatives said they were frustrated that no one had been held accountable for their loved one’s killing.

“They didn’t take him to trial and say, ‘Let the judge say there isn’t enough evidence and dismiss it.’ A homicide was committed. Our family is still grieving. If you have evidence that points to a person, put that person on trial,” said Stewart’s aunt, Crystal Harris.

“We can live with him not being convicted, as opposed to him never even going to trial for it. That’s what we have the criminal justice system for,” Kim White, Sterling’s cousin, said.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the case because it involves a juvenile. But Jordan Valdes, a spokeswoman for the D.C. attorney general’s office, said that if police uncovered new evidence in any unsolved killing, “We would evaluate the evidence and make a charging decision.” She noted, “There is no statute of limitations for first or second degree murder in D.C.”

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said detectives presented the “totality of the case” to prosecutors, who ultimately decide whether to pursue charges in court.

In Stewart’s killing, according to one law enforcement official and a police document, a GPS tracker was placed on a vehicle police claim the teen was involved in carjacking. It showed the car at a house where the teen was staying, then at the scene of Stewart’s killing around the time it occurred, then back at the house, according to the law enforcement official and the document.

When police stopped the car following a separate robbery, though, a different person was driving — perhaps complicating the effort to tie it to the suspected teen, according to the document. The driver — who was charged with robbery — told investigators he had gotten the vehicle from the teen, according to a police document and one of the law enforcement officials.

