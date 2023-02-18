Greenbelt police officer charged with violating Md.'s prostitution law

Listen Gift Article Share

A Greenbelt police officer was placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with violating Maryland’s prostitution laws, the Greenbelt Police Department announced in a news release Friday. Greenbelt police were notified by the Prince George’s County Police Department that Officer Albert Murray was issued a criminal summons on Feb. 16. Murray’s police powers were suspended.

Greenbelt police will conduct a separate internal affairs investigation. The Prince George’s County Police Department did not have further details Saturday.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” Chief Richard Bowers said in a statement. “These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”

Murray did not pick up at a phone number listed for him Saturday.

Murray was hired by the Greenbelt Police Department on Jan. 6, 2020. He served as the liaison officer for Franklin Park — a large apartment complex in Greenbelt. The city police department recently conducted a saturation patrol around the apartment complex to suppress crime in the area.

