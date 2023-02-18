More than 1,000 displaced after fire at a Silver Spring apartment building

Listen Gift Article Share

Seventeen people were hospitalized — two of them in critical condition — three fire fighters injured and more than 1,000 others displaced after a fire early Saturday morning at a high rise apartment building in downtown Silver Spring. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Officials said the blaze was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a high rise apartment building on the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County’s fire and rescue service said when fire fighters arrived they encountered thick black smoke in the building. Several residents who tried to escape were unable to because the smoke made it difficult for them to make their way out of the building, he said. Some fled to their balconies and waited to be rescued.

In all, more than a hundred fire fighters responded to the three-alarm blaze, Piringer said. He said some residents took shelter in the Doubletree Hotel across the street from the apartment building. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich tweeted that the Coffield Recreation Center in Silver Spring is being used as a reception center to help residents of the building.

Advertisement

Mid-morning on Saturday, Georgia Avenue south of Spring Street was still closed off. A few fire trucks were parked in front of the apartment building. An alarm in the multi-story brick structure was still ringing as fire fighters pulled a large hose from the building. Other than a broken window on the seventh floor on the building’s north side, there were no signs of the early morning chaos. A photo taken by a resident showed a fire ladder on the side of the building.

GiftOutline Gift Article