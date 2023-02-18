On Saturday, blue skies banished Friday’s gray

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Friday we seemed to embark on a windy detour from our seeming march toward March and spring; and on Saturday morning, temperatures continued their wintry skid until they fell below freezing, reaching their lowest level here in two weeks.

But in many ways, Saturday in Washington seemed to reject any invitation to reacquaint us with winter. A beguilingly blue sky prevailed for hours, winds finally subsided and the mercury climbed to near average for the date.

Friday had seemed to jettison many of the traits that have seemed to suggest an early arrival of spring.

On Friday morning the mercury reached the 60s for the fourth consecutive day. But a seeming free-fall of 29 degrees took it to 34 at day’s end, and this trend did not halt at the stroke of midnight.

By 7 a.m. Saturday, mere minutes after sunrise, we felt the wintry chill of a 28 degree reading, the lowest since 16 degrees on Feb. 4. It was four degrees below average for the date.

With daybreak, and the arrival of the sun on the scene, matters began to brighten. At its full February wattage, the sun offered radiant comfort that defied the chill.

It took a bit of the sting from Saturday’s northwest winds, which gusted as high as 18 mph as late as 11 a.m.

Scarcely impeded by wisps of white cloud that seemed to wander across an almost empty sky, solar power in time helped the mercury rise to 48 degrees, just one below the average high for Feb. 18.

It is perhaps not delusional to think we can glimpse spring just over the horizon. Great facility with fractions may not be needed to recognize that Saturday got us two-thirds of the way from solstice to equinox.

