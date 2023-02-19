Maryland man admits to $1 million defrauding of federal covid relief programs

Listen Gift Article Share

A 25-year-old Maryland man pleaded guilty Friday to illegally obtaining more than $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds through wire fraud and identity theft, authorities said. Jerry Phillips, who lived in Prince George’s County, and several co-conspirators “created fictitious aliases, used the personal identifying information of real people and used defunct corporate entities or new business entities with no actual business operations” to fraudulently obtain the money, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

The money came from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program as well as from fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, the office said. Besides admitting to wire fraud and identity theft, Phillips, who appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun.

“Fraudsters like Jerry Phillips often commit other crimes, as demonstrated by his illegal possession of a ghost gun, which he modified to be a machine gun,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron of Maryland said in a statement. “We will continue to use every legal means necessary to remove illegal guns from our communities and to hold criminals accountable.”

A “ghost gun” is an unregistered firearm with no serial number, typically assembled from a kit that can be acquired online.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang scheduled sentencing for April 14. Prosecutors said the charges to which Phillips pleaded guilty carry prison terms totaling up to 30 years.

In a scheme that began in March 2020 and continued until February 2022, authorities said, the federal relief funds were deposited into the bank accounts that had been opened under false names.

“The money was then withdrawn by Phillips and his co-conspirators through ATM withdrawals and purchases made on the associated debit and credit cards or transferred between the various financial accounts established in the aliases’ names,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. Among other purchases, authorities said, Phillips used $65,538 of the funds to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro.

In a search of Phillips’s Capitol Heights home, authorities said, they found 25 fake driver’s licenses from multiple states and numerous identification documents from different jurisdictions using the same alias. They said they also found four ghost guns that had been purchased online using an alias, one of which had been illegally modified into an automatic weapon.

“During this pandemic, we have all too often seen people take advantage of programs meant to help those in need, stealing money away from those in crisis,” Kareem A. Carter, the head of criminal investigations in the Internal Revenue Service’s Washington field office, said in a statement.

