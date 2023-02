When firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 3300 block of Stonehall Drive in the Calverton area, about 4 a.m., the single-family house was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed, authorities said.

A man was found dead early Sunday in a house that was heavily damaged by fire in Prince George’s County, Md., authorities said.

They said the man, whose name was not immediately made public, was found dead in the house as firefighters were battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.