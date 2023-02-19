Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Type the words "popcorn ceiling" into Google and the search engine will try to anticipate what it is you want to know. Here is what you WILL NOT get: "How can I install a popcorn ceiling?"

Here is what you WILL get:

“How do I remove a popcorn ceiling?”

“What’s the cheapest way to get rid of a popcorn ceiling?”

“If my house has a popcorn ceiling, should I just plow it under, sow the ground with salt and move away?”

Popcorn ceilings are out. That’s something my father and stepmother know all too well. They live in Wilmington, N.C., in a little development that’s had a bit of turnover of late. Three houses were sold recently and the new owners of each one decided to remove the popcorn ceilings.

My parents still have theirs. I can tell they’re a little insulted by the large-scale de-popcornification that’s going on all around them. Oooh, you’re too good for a popcorn ceiling, are you? People can be judgey.

Frankly, I’m a little judgey. Even though I’m a child of the ’70s and grew up in ranches and ramblers under a bumpy ceilingscape, I’m glad my house doesn’t have popcorn ceilings. But my father and stepmother’s funny reaction to their neighbors’ renovations made me wonder: What was the deal with popcorn ceilings, anyway?

Basically, it was a way to save money, said Chuck Khiel, a senior vice president at Bethesda-based Case Design Remodeling Inc. Rather than do the painstaking finish work on a drywall ceiling — the joint tape, the multiple coats of mud skimmed to perfection — home builders would spray on a thick milkshake of gloop then coat it in tiny balls of vermiculite or Styrofoam.

“It was typically less expensive to do the popcorn than have the drywall finishers in there,” Chuck said.

A popcorn ceiling hid imperfections. There could be sound-absorbing qualities, too, which gave the ceilings their other name: acoustical ceilings. (Another nickname: cottage cheese ceilings.)

Chuck said such textured ceilings had been around since the 1930s. They became popular in the 1960s and 1970s, then started to fade in the early 1990s. Chuck’s been in the home renovation biz for 40 years and with Case for 24 years. In his two decades plus with Case, he’s never installed a popcorn ceiling.

“We take a lot of it off now,” he said.

Why?

“There are a lot of cons to a popcorn ceiling,” Chuck said. “It would collect dust, believe it or not, with all the nooks and crannies. It’s a huge collector of cobwebs. There’s a lot for the cobwebs to bite onto. It’s almost impossible to clean.”

If it gets stained — from a water leak, say — it’s hard to match the surface.

Mainly, though, tastes have changed.

“I think that different generations just wanted a cleaner look or what appeared to be a more up-to-date sort of look,” Chuck said. “More streamlined.”

It may have been cheap and easy to put up a popcorn ceiling, but it isn’t cheap and easy to take it down. There’s a lot of scraping and sponging involved. Some experts suggest just leaving a popcorn ceiling in place or covering it over with drywall. That’s because early popcorn ceilings can have asbestos in them. You don’t want to stir that stuff up.

Fashion is a funny and fickle thing. Popcorn ceilings seemed like a good idea at the time. That made me wonder what other once-desirable elements of home design have faded over the years.

“Carpet is one of them,” Chuck said. “I can’t tell you the last job we actually installed carpet on.”

He said people these days prefer floors made of engineered wood products or tile or so-called “luxury” vinyl.

Homeowners don’t want big whirlpool tubs, either. Chuck knows people who have had one for 20 years and never even turned it on.

“They’re just getting rid of them,” he said.

Out comes the tub. In goes a giant shower.

But some old things do rise again. Wallpaper is making a comeback — “which surprises me,” Chuck said. “We’re getting asked a lot for wallpaper from people who want to do an accent wall, maybe not a whole room.”

Everything old is new again — or can be. Perhaps even popcorn ceilings will return. I know they will in the historic house museums of the future. Just as today’s curators at Mount Vernon and Colonial Williamsburg need craftspeople able to employ vintage methods to recreate vintage looks, so tomorrow’s will have to find contractors who can pepper a ceiling in little globules, cobwebs be damned.

